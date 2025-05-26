Top Gun 3 Just Got an Update That Will Thrill Fans

Top Gun 3 is real and longtime Mission: Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie already cracked the story. Top Gun: Maverick is one of the biggest movies of the 2020s and has been credited as “saving the movie industry” because of its gargantuan box office performance. It was given Oscar nominations and the movie was a critical slam dunk. Part of the reason for its success is because Tom Cruise held on to the movie for two years, as it was supposed to release in June 2020. Paramount reportedly wanted to put the movie on streaming to be free of it, but Cruise insisted on it being a theatrical event. In the end, he was vindicated with his first $1 billion movie.

However, Top Gun: Maverick took 30 years to get made. The sequel was pitched to Tom Cruise many times over the years in various ways, but he was resistant to the idea. It almost happened on at least one other occasion, but the sudden death of director Tony Scott prevented it from going forward. In the end, the right idea was developed and Cruise agreed to do it. Now, it’s his biggest movie ever and Paramount wasted very little time in starting to develop Top Gun 3. The film was reported to be in the works in 2024, just two years after the release of the movie. However, some have been skeptical that it will actually happen given how long it took for Cruise to agree to do Maverick.

Top Gun 3‘s Story Has Already Been Figured Out

Earlier this month, Tom Cruise did confirm they were developing Top Gun 3, but neglected to provide any concrete details. However, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning director Christopher McQuarrie was asked by Josh Horowitz whether or not it was harder to come up with a story for a third Top Gun than it was for Maverick. McQuarrie was quick to say that it’s not difficult and they’ve already cracked the story.

“It’s already in the bag,” said McQuarrie. “I already know what it is. It wasn’t hard, I thought it would be. That’s a good place to go from, you walk in the room and go ‘Come on, what are we going to do?’ and Ehren Kruger pitched something and I went ‘Hmmm, actually…’ And we had one conversation about it and the framework is there, so no, it’s not hard to crack.”

McQuarrie talked about how execution is everything and finding the emotion within such a big action story. Christopher McQuarrie was a writer and producer on Top Gun: Maverick, but it was directed by Joseph Kosinski. McQuarrie was asked if he would take over director duties on Top Gun 3 because Kosinski has a busy slate, but he noted that he hasn’t put much thought into it. However, he has studied a lot on how to make a Tony Scott sequel and seems like he’d be up for the challenge if it came down to it.

With all of that said, it sounds like Top Gun 3 is more of a reality than we had previously though. Some of the actors have been cagey about Top Gun 3, but perhaps if a script is already being hammered out, maybe we get Top Gun 3 within the next few years. Although Tom Cruise is attached to star in a few upcoming movies, we’re not quite sure how much of those are a sure-fire thing and which ones are just in development hell. Either way, it seems like something everyone involved is taking seriously and it’s not just something on a studio whiteboard with a bunch of question marks surrounding it.

