‘Top Gun’ Sequel to Film in San Diego This Month

It looks like Paramount’s highly-anticipated Top Gun sequel is finally getting off the ground.

According to a new report from The San Diego Union-Tribute, Top Gun: Maverick will be filming in San Diego, from late September through October. This comes after the film already filmed at the Naval Air Station North Island in May of this year.

For fans of the Top Gun franchise, this will surely be a pleasant surprise, as it hints that the sequel will begin becoming a reality relatively soon. Seeing as the release date for Maverick was recently pushed back by almost a year, from July 2019 to June 2020, this positive update surely won’t go unnoticed.

The cast of Top Gun: Maverick includes Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, Glen Powell, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, and Lewis Pullman.

Top Gun: Maverick will see Cruise once again play Navy pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell and Val Kilmer will reprise his role as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky. Original producer Jerry Bruckheimer is also producing the sequel while Harold Faltermeyer is returning to compose the score.

Top Gun: Maverick is directed by Joseph Kosinski from a screenplay by Peter Craig, Justin Marks, Ashley Edward Miller, and Zack Stentz.

The plot for the film is said to involve Maverick mentoring Goose’s son (played by Teller). Cruise previously told E! News that the film is “about a guy who flies jets” which doesn’t really give away any real details about the film’s plot.

The new Top Gun movie has been in development for years but struggled to get off the ground following the death of director Tony Scott in 2012. However, Cruise announced that production on the sequel to the iconic ’80s movie had begun back in June when he shared a photo of himself in full flight gear with a jet in the background as well as the slogan “Feel the need” summing things up perfectly.

Top Gun: Maverick will be released on June 26, 2020.