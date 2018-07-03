Miles Teller to Play Goose’s Son in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Miles Teller has been cast in Top Gun: Maverick as the son of Goose, who was played by Anthony Edwards in the original film.

Variety reports that the actor, best known for Divergent and Whiplash, will play a protégé role to Tom Cruise’s Maverick. No other character details have been announced.

Goose was Cruise’s wingman in the original Top Gun, which was released in 1986. However, Goose tragically dies in a plane crash, leaving the opportunity for Maverick to fill a father-figure-type role for the young pilot.

Teller confirmed the news on Twitter, paraphrasing the film’s famous line, “I feel the need, the need for speed.”

I feel the need… https://t.co/oOcIQW0zGS — Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) July 3, 2018

Previous reports stated that Cruise was doing screen tests with several actors for the coveted role, including Teller, Glen Powell (Scream Queens, Set It Up) and Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road, Warm Bodies).

Powell took to Twitter to react to the news that Teller beat him out for the part, and he seemed to be taking it in stride.

“I’m taking down all the Tom Cruise posters in my bedroom,” Powell wrote. “Maybe, I’ll leave one. Two for symmetry. Okay, the posters are staying.”

I’m taking down all the Tom Cruise posters in my bedroom. Maybe, I’ll leave one. Two for symmetry. Okay, the posters are staying. https://t.co/7gCpNLJCcz — Glen Powell (@glenpowell) July 3, 2018

The 31-year-old actor is one of Hollywood most sought-after young talents.

He broke out in early teen hits like Footloose in 2011, Project X in 2012 and 21 & Over in 2013.

He then nabbed leading roles in two indie hits: 2013’s The Spectacular Now and 2014’s Whiplash. His Whiplash role earned particular critical praise, as he received nominations at the BAFTA Awards, Satellite Awards, Gotham Awards and MTV Movie Awards.

He then also added a series of blockbusters to his resume, starring as Peter Hayes in the Divergent franchise and Reed Richards in the 2015 Fantastic Four film.

The only key roles for Teller have been in War Dogs, Bleed for This, Only the Brave, Thank You for Your Service and That Awkward Moment.

Not much is known about Top Gun: Maverick aside from casting and production details. Cruise is reprising his role, of course, and Val Kilmer, who played Top Gun antagonist Iceman, is also slated to return.

Joseph Kosinski, who helmed Cruise’s 2013 film Oblivion, will reunite with the star to direct the film, and original Top Gun producer Jerry Bruckheimer will produce the sequel alongside Cruise and Skydance CEO David Ellison.

Top Gun: Maverick is slated to come to theaters on July 12, 2019.