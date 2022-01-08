Top Gun: Maverick New Image Reveals Tom Cruise and New Pilots

The wait for Top Gun: Maverick has been a long one. The highly-anticipated sequel to the 1986 Tom Cruise classic was originally supposed to be released in 2019. After the movie was delayed to 2020, the pandemic hit, and it got pushed a few more times. The movie is now scheduled to be released this summer, and fans are hoping it won’t move again like so many others. Despite the fact that trailers and info for Top Gun: Maverick have been circulating for quite a while, there’s still some new content to be seen. In fact, a new photo released by USA Today shows Cruise’s character, Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, posing in front of a jet with a new group of recruits.

You can check out the new photo, which also features Miles Teller, below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I had about three months of flight training before starting the movie,” Teller previously shared with Men’s Journal. “That time was important to get comfortable with the crafts but also to build up our G-force tolerance, because all of the aerial elements were shot practically. The training started in a Cessna, and moved to an Extra 300, a single-prop aerobatics craft, where you start to improve your G-tolerance. From there we got into an L-39 Albatros, flying with these guys called The Patriots, who are the civilian equivalent to the Blue Angels.”

He added, “Right off the bat, I am flying this f*cking plane myself with The Patriots in formation with three other planes around, which just felt insane. I had one jet right above me, so close, and then planes on both wings, then we did a loop while holding that formation. I was holding the stick, and I landed the plane as well. I stepped out of the craft and said, ‘Guys, we just met, there is no way you should trust me that much.’ I wouldn’t have trusted me.”

You can read the description for Top Gun: Maverick here: “After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: ‘Rooster,’ the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka ‘Goose.’ Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.”

Top Gun: Maverick is currently scheduled to be released on May 27th.