Top Gun: Maverick Reveals New Footage In Tom Cruise’s AFC Championship Intro

Sunday is a big day for football fans as the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Cincinnati Bengals to determine the AFC Championship and thus, which of the two teams will head on to the Super Bowl, but a new promo leading into the game was exciting for not just football fans, but Top Gun: Maverick fans as well. A new teaser airing leading into the game between Cincinnati and Kansas City featured Tom Cruise as well as new footage for the eagerly anticipated Top Gun: Maverick film.

In the promo, which you can check out for yourself in the video below, Cruise compares effort required to be a top football player and team to what it takes to be a top gun all while footage from the film plays in the background and an arrangement of the Top Gun theme plays in the background as well. It’s a surprisingly effective pairing.

The footage seen in the promo is just our latest look at Top Gun: Maverick after the release of a new image earlier this month. The film, which is a sequel to the 1986 film Top Gun, has been a long time in coming. The film was initially supposed to have been released in 2019 but was delayed to 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and then was pushed back a few more times. The film is now currently expected to be released on May 27th. In addition to Cruise, who is reprising his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, the film will also star Miles Teller as Bradley Bradshaw, son of Maverick’s late friend, Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose”.

“I had about three months of flight training before starting the movie,” Teller previously shared with Men’s Journal. “That time was important to get comfortable with the crafts but also to build up our G-force tolerance, because all of the aerial elements were shot practically. The training started in a Cessna, and moved to an Extra 300, a single-prop aerobatics craft, where you start to improve your G-tolerance. From there we got into an L-39 Albatros, flying with these guys called The Patriots, who are the civilian equivalent to the Blue Angels.”

He added, “Right off the bat, I am flying this f*cking plane myself with The Patriots in formation with three other planes around, which just felt insane. I had one jet right above me, so close, and then planes on both wings, then we did a loop while holding that formation. I was holding the stick, and I landed the plane as well. I stepped out of the craft and said, ‘Guys, we just met, there is no way you should trust me that much.’ I wouldn’t have trusted me.”

Top Gun: Maverick is currently set to open in theaters on May 27th.