Possible ‘Toy Story 4’ Art Might Reveal New Look for Bo Peep

Buzz, Woody, Jessie, and the rest of the gang are returning to the big screen next summer with Disney-Pixar‘s Toy Story 4, and it looks as though one of their companions will be donning a new style this time around. This week, some promo art from Toy Story 4 found its way online, and it featured an all-new look for Woody’s long-time love interest, Bo Peep.

Instead of her classic pink attire, this version of Bo Peep is sporting a mix of pink and blue, looking a bit more intense than we might remember her. It also looks like the shape of the character has been completely updated, moving away from the old porcelain texture she had in the first two films.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Peep Bo’s new look below!

While Bo Peep wasn’t present in the initial Toy Story 4 teaser trailer, it has been widely understood that she would have a substantial role in the film after being completely absent from Toy Story 3. There’s no telling how she could return to the fold now that Woody and the others have a new owner, but, according to voice actress Annie Potts, Bo Peep has a lot going on this time around.

“I have a big part, I’m thrilled,” Potts said in an interview over the summer. “Most of [my work] is with Tom [Hanks, who voices Woody]. I’ve never done any animation before where you got to work with the other actors. [Normally it’s] just a single voice at a time. But because of the nature of what we’re doing, we’ve been having Tom and me together. That’s fun! That is really fun!”

What do you think of Bo Peep’s new look in Toy Story 4? How will she rejoin the rest of the toys? Let us know your thoughts and theories in the comments below!

Toy Story 4 is set to hit theaters on June 21, 2019.