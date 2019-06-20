Pixar Reveals Several Hidden Easter Eggs From Toy Story 4

Pixar Animation Studios has always made a habit of hiding Easter eggs in all of its movies, and this weekend’s Toy Story 4 is no exception. There are Easter eggs in this new film from just about every Pixar movie to-date.

On Thursday, just ahead of the film’s release, Pixar shared a few images of these Easter eggs via The Hollywood Reporter. None of these images include spoilers in any way, so don’t get too worried about that.

Videos by ComicBook.com

All of the Easter eggs featured here are from the antique shop that will play a major part in Toy Story 4. Some come in the form of signs that honor Pixar legends. Others are companies that were featured in other Pixar movies.

Either way, almost all of these Easter eggs are incredibly hard to find during the movie, so you’ll have to keep a sharp eye out.

Up Painting

There’s a painting hanging in the antique shop that features a bunch of dogs playing poker, a riff on several different popular paintings that exist in real life. However, if you look closely, you’ll notice that the poker players are Charlez Muntz and his dogs from Up.

Eggman

The Eggman Moving Company is an Easter egg that goes back to Toy Story and Toy Story 2. However, it isn’t just a connection to previous films. The Eggman Moving Company was originally based on Pixar production designer Ralph Eggleston.

TripleDent Gum

Remember that really annoying commercial jingle from Inside Out? Well the brand responsible, TripleDent Gum, returns in Toy Story 4 in the form of a billboard in the antique store.

Ye Olde Poultry Palace

This one is a much deeper cut, but die hard Toy Story fans will probably get it it. In the Toy Story toon Small Fry, Buzz finds himself in a Poultry Palace.

Ernesto De La Cruz

Pixar’s most recent Oscar-winner, 2017’s Coco, has its own little Easter egg in Toy Story 4. If you look closely at the record on the record player in the antique shop, you’ll see the name of Coco musician and villain Ernesto De La Cruz.

Other Easter eggs

There are likely hundreds of other Easter eggs throughout Toy Story 4, and you can see a few of them in this image here. The ever popular Pixar A113 makes an appearance, as do signs referencing producer Jonas Rivera and Pixar co-founder Ed Catmull, who retired during the production of Toy Story 4.