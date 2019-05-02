Toy Story 4 Tracking for $130 Million Opening Weekend

The summer blockbuster season kicked off in a pretty major way with last weekend’s Avengers: Endgame, but it sounds like a few box office smashes are still on the way. According to a new report from BoxOfficePro, Toy Story 4 could score anywhere from $105 to $130 million at the box office in its opening weekend.

The report outlines several different positives that could help the film — namely the fact that the trailers have received positive buzz, and that there will be a whole new generation of kids who have yet to see a Toy Story film in theaters. But the projection also outlines one challenge that the film has, in that the sequel arguably isn’t in as massive of demand after the bittersweet ending of Toy Story 3.

Even after Toy Story 3 gave everyone a major case of the feels, Toy Story 4 is expected to expand the franchise in some endearing – and deserved – reasons.

“Nobody’s harder on us [about] making a great Toy Story movie than we are,” Pixar’s Andrew Stanton said back in 2016. “We know what it feels like to hit the bull’s-eye. And that’s part of the reason we’ve delayed it, so that we can really nail it. I know there’s a lot of concern about ‘why a fourth?’ But the truth is, we always had the intention of continuing.”

“It was the first time that we were going to be recording the end of the movie, and Toy Story [4] is going to have an impactful ending,” star Tom Hanks explained last year. “The way you record Toy Story, you’re in a room with the team that has created it. When I went in for my last day of recording, I wanted to have my back to them, because usually you’re facing him so he can look right up and you can talk about it. I didn’t want to see them and pretended they couldn’t see me.”

“That’s the question of all questions,” director Josh Cooley recently told ComicBook.com. “We realized, we love the end of Toy Story 3. It ends Woody and Andy’s story perfectly. We realize there is more story to tell to continue Woody’s story and once we started going down that path and realizing oh there is more to tell for Woody, we just kept going and we hit upon something that’s worth telling.”

Toy Story 4 will also feature a crop of new characters, including Tony Hale as Forky, Keegan Michael-Key and Jordan Peele as Ducky and Bunny, and Keanu Reeves as Duke Kaboom.

Toy Story 4 will be released on June 21st.