Toy Story 4: Tim Allen Jokes About What Buzz Lightyear’s Hair Looks Like

It’s been nearly 25 years since Toy Story opened in theaters and introduced fans to the now-iconic Pixar animated characters of Woody and Buzz Lightyear and while the films that followed — Toy Story 2 in 1999 and Toy Story 3 in 2010 — have given fans more and more to know and love about the characters, there’s still one question that’s never been answered: what does Buzz have going on, hair-wise, under his headgear? Now, the voice behind Buzz, Tim Allen is revealing that secret.

During a press event for the upcoming Toy Story 4, ComicBook.com was on hand and asked Allen the question of what Buzz’s hair looks like. After all, we’ve never seen it and after a bit of joking about Buzz suffering from male patterned baldness — a condition technically called androgenic alopecia — Allen joked that Buzz is sporting a more impressive and hilarious ‘do.

“He has [male] pattern baldness underneath there and that balaclava he wears is for fireproofing,” Allen said. “No, actually he has a beautiful head of hair underneath there. It’s rather curly and he’s got a man bun.”

The idea of Buzz Lightyear with hair by itself is almost too wild to imagine, but the idea that it could be curly and styled in a man bun? That’s even better, though now we have all sorts of questions about how he manages to keep the “man bun” from being visible under that purple balaclava.

That purple balaclava might be hiding more than just a man-bun, though. While Toy Story 3 ended with the toys being passed down from a now-grownup Andy to Bonnie, Allen hinted earlier this year on The Talk that Bonnie may not have taken such great care of the toys.

“Toy Story 3 ended, originally, with the little girl just sitting there, but all of us saw that little girl smile, and Andy said with his eyes… [that] she might take care of these toys,” Allen said. “Because we were, originally, in Toy Story 3, waving on the porch, that was it. But it looked like maybe this little girl will take care of us. Well, maybe she didn’t take care of us so well.”

However, whatever Buzz’s hair and care situation is, fans can expect Toy Story 4 to end on an emotional note, at least according to what he told The Talk in February.

“I just finished up a little bit of Toy Story 4, and [Tom] Hanks was coming right after me, we’re all good buddies, and I asked him, ‘What can I tell them about this?’ And he goes, ‘You’ve already said a little bit too much,’” Allen said. “I’ll say, Tom and I both — I’ve gotta be careful — we both read the last two lines of this movie, I get choked up, and he even said, ‘I had to turn around in the booth.’ I said, ‘I did, too.’ The last couple of scenes, especially the last lines of the movie, it will be a memorable moment for everybody. Oh, it’s wonderful. It’s wonderful.”

Toy Story 4 opens in theaters June 21.

