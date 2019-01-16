‘Toy Story 4’ Trailer Reportedly Coming Soon

After Spider-Man: Far From Home and John Wick 3: Parabellum, yet another blockbuster trailer just might be debuting this week.

According to a new tweet from The DisInsider’s Skyler Shuler, a new trailer for Toy Story 4 will reportedly be debuting sometime in the next week.

Videos by ComicBook.com

TOY STORY 4 trailer dropping within the week. — Skyler Shuler (@Skylerhxc) January 15, 2019

This comes after several teaser trailers for Toy Story 4 were released this past November, which have made fans eager to see exactly what plot the film has in store. After the bittersweet ending that everyone got in Toy Story 3, it’s safe to say that the film has some pretty big shoes to fill.

“Nobody’s harder on us [about] making a great Toy Story movie than we are,” Pixar’s Andrew Stanton said back in 2016. “We know what it feels like to hit the bull’s-eye. And that’s part of the reason we’ve delayed it, so that we can really nail it. I know there’s a lot of concern about ‘why a fourth?’ But the truth is, we always had the intention of continuing.”

While the trailer will probably give a bit more context, it sounds like the answer will make fans emotional either way.

“It was the first time that we were going to be recording the end of the movie, and Toy Story [4] is going to have an impactful ending,” star Tom Hanks explained last year. “The way you record Toy Story, you’re in a room with the team that has created it. When I went in for my last day of recording, I wanted to have my back to them, because usually you’re facing him so he can look right up and you can talk about it. I didn’t want to see them and pretended they couldn’t see me.”

Are you excited to see the newest trailer for Toy Story 4? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

Toy Story 4 will be released on June 21st.