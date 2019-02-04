‘Toy Story 4’ Trailers Released Before The Super Bowl

Tonight’s Super Bowl broadcast is set to be full of clever ads and eagerly-anticipated movie trailers and high among that list is a new look at Disney‘s upcoming Toy Story 4 with a twist: the special “sneak peek” will air after the game.

There are a lot of unknowns about the Toy Story 4 sneak peek. We don’t know exactly when it will arrive beyond the vague “after the game” time frame and we don’t know exactly how it will debut — it could be an online release or be broadcast on CBS after the game. We also don’t know what exactly we’re getting, though fans are hoping for a full trailer as the previous offerings have been teasers featuring new and returning characters.

Of course, those previously teasers were no less exciting for fans despite lack of meaty new content. The first teaser, which was released back in November featured familiar and beloved characters such as Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head, and Slinky Dog dancing in a circle to Judy Collins’ version of “Both Sides Now”. The dance is interrupted with the dramatic freak out of an odd-looking spork — a new character named Forky. Forky’s issue? He doesn’t think of himself as a toy!

The second teaser features two new characters, Ducky (voiced by Keegan-Michael Key) and Bunny (voice of Jordan Peele) at what appears to be a carnival talking about the fact that there’s a new Toy Story film. As the pair try to get Buzz Lightyear’s iconic catchphrase — “To infinity and beyond!” — right, Woody and Buzz show up and attempt to educate them, something Ducky and Bunny laughingly rebuff. That teaser in particular plays upon the idea that most people thought Toy Story 3 was the end of the story.

“Like most people, I assumed that Toy Story 3 was the end of the story,” director Josh Cooley said in a press release at the time. “And it was the end of Woody’s story with Andy. But just like in life, every ending is a new beginning. Woody now being in a new room, with new toys, and a new kid, was something we have never seen before. The questions of what that would be like became the beginning of an entertaining story worth exploring.

“The world of Toy Story is built upon the idea that everything in the world has a purpose. A toy’s purpose is to be there for its child. But what about toys that are made out of other objects? Forky is a toy that Bonnie made out of a disposable spork, so he’s facing a crisis. He wants to fulfill his purpose as a spork, but now has a new toy purpose thrust upon him.”

Hopefully, today’s sneak peek will be a full trailer for the film. For now, enjoy these teasers and be sure to check out the official synopsis for the film below.

“Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called “Forky” to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy. Directed by Josh Cooley (“Riley’s First Date?”) and produced by Jonas Rivera (“Inside Out,” “Up”) and Mark Nielsen (associate producer “Inside Out”), Disney Pixar’s Toy Story 4 ventures to U.S. theaters on June 21, 2019.”