Pixar Hasn’t Had Any Conversations About Toy Story 5

This weekend, Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 4 is set to hit theaters and, thanks to the power of the popular franchise and overwhelmingly positive reviews, it will likely debut with a record-breaking box office tally. Given the ending of Toy Story 3, most fans never thought Toy Story 4 would be in the cards, but the long-awaited sequel is clearly going to be a win for the House of Mouse. So that certainly leaves the door open for Toy Story 5 in the future, right?

Actually, that probably won’t be the case. All signs are currently pointing to Toy Story 4 being the final chapter of the main film series. In fact, the filmmakers behind the latest venture have gone as far as to say that there haven’t even been conversations about a fifth Toy Story project.

While speaking to /Film at the press junket for Toy Story 4, director Josh Cooley and producers Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera were asked about the future of the franchise, and whether or not a fifth installment was in the cards. Both men shut the idea down pretty quickly.

“It was not happened, and I one hundred percent agree with you. I would be totally happy if this was the end,” Cooley said.

Nielsen went on to explain that the entire team has been completely absorbed by the production of Toy Story 4, and they haven’t given themselves time to even think about the future.

“We’ve been totally focused on four, so we haven’t really thought beyond that,” he said. “I mean, we never know what the future holds. We didn’t think there was going to be a four. We didn’t think there was going to be a three after we finished two!”

Finally, Rivera added that there doesn’t need to be another Toy Story, mainly because Woody’s tale is finally coming to an end in this new movie.

“We felt like Woody needed to have a completion to his arc, and we’ve done that,” Rivera said. “We feel satisfied with it.”

Now, just because there won’t be a Toy Story 5 doesn’t mean that the arcs for some of these other characters can’t continue in the future. The launch of Disney+ later this year gives Pixar the opportunity to develop more short films, as the studio has done with Toy Story before, as well as potential TV spinoffs. The popular Monsters, Inc. franchise is getting its own TV series on the platform in 2020.

It’s hard to actually say “never,” but all signs are pointing toward Toy Story 5 being a never sort of thing.

Toy Story 4 arrives in theaters on June 21st.