Disney Airing ‘Toy Story’ Marathon on Freeform This Month

What better way to celebrate the holiday season than to marathon your favorite Pixar trilogy?

Disney is making the dreams of Toy Story fans come true this December, as it’s airing all three films in the beloved franchise on Freeform during the 25 Days of Christmas marathon this month.

On Friday, December 8, the Toy Story marathon will begin. Freeform will air the beloved first film at 4:50pm ET, kicking off the weekend on a high note. The original will be followed by Toy Story 2 at 6:50pm, and Toy Story 3 at 9pm.

The initial marathon will also include the made-for-TV addition, Toy Story That Time Forgot. The 30-minute special will air at 11:30pm.

For those who won’t be able to catch the marathon on Friday, you’ll have one more chance the following afternoon. The entire series, with the exception of the first film, will air again on Saturday, December 9, beginning at 1:15pm ET.

Unfortunately, there are two bits of bad news to this whole situation. First and foremost being that the original Toy Story will only air one time, despite the fact that the rest of the series will air twice.

Secondly, unlike many of the other films airing on Freeform this month, the Toy Story series won’t be made available on-demand. Friday and Saturday will be your only chance, so be sure to tune in or set your DVR!

