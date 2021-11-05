Eternals, Old, and More In This Week's Best Trailers

Did you miss the trailers for Eternals, Old, or anything else from the past week? We've got you covered. It's been another week full of exciting new trailers for upcoming films and television. With as much new content that hits our various screens every week and the myriad trailers and teasers to support them, it's easy to lose track. Now that it's the weekend, it's time to take stock and look back and the biggest, best, and most exciting new trailer for upcoming films and television shows released this week. This week's roundup includes trailers Marvel Studios' Eternals, M. Night Shyamalan's Old, and Edgard Wright's Last Night In Soho. There are also trailers for Mark Wahlberg in Infinite on Paramount+, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt starring in Disney's Jungle Cruise, Chris Pratt in Amazon Prime Video's sci-fi flick The Tomorrow War, and the upcoming independent mystery-horror-comedy movie Werewolves Within. What do you think of this week's crop of new trailers for movies and television? Which is your favorite? Which release are you most excited about? Let us know what you think about it all in the comments section. Keeps your eyes out for more trailers next week.

Eternals Marvel Studios' Eternals welcomes an exciting new team of Super Heroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The epic story, spanning thousands of years, features a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's oldest enemy, The Deviants. The ensemble cast includes Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. Kit Harington plays Dane Whitman. Eternals opens in theaters on November 9th.

Infinite For Evan McCauley (Mark Wahlberg), skills he has never learned and memories of places he has never visited haunt his daily life. Self-medicated and on the brink of a mental breakdown, Evan is sought by a secret group that call themselves "Infinites," revealing to him that his memories may be real—but they are from multiple past lives. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, Infinite stars Mark Wahlberg, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sophie Cookson, Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend, Liz Carr, Toby Jones, and Dylan O'Brien. The film streams on June 10th exclusively on Paramount+.

Jungle Cruise Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney's Jungle Cruise is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank's questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind's—hangs in the balance. Jaume Collet-Serra directs the film, which stars Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramírez and Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti. The producers are John Davis and John Fox of Davis Entertainment; Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions; and Beau Flynn of Flynn Picture Co., with Scott Sheldon and Doug Merrifield serving as executive producers. The story is by John Norville & Josh Goldstein and Glenn Ficarra & John Requa, and the screenplay is by Michael Green and Glenn Ficarra & John Requa. Disney's Jungle Cruise releases in U.S. theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 30, 2021.

Last Night In Soho Edgar Wright's psychological thriller about a young girl, passionate in fashion design, who is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer. But 1960s London is not what it appears, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences… Last Night In Soho Opens star stars Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, Diana Rigg, Rita Tushingham, and Terence Stamp. It opens in theaters on October 22nd.

Old This summer, visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan unveils a chilling, mysterious new thriller about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly … reducing their entire lives into a single day. Old stars Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Alex Wolff, Abbey Lee, Aaron Pierre, Rufus Sewell, Ken Leung, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Embeth Davidtz, Emun Elliott, and Kathleen Chalfant. The film opens in theaters on July 23rd.

The Tomorrow War In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet. The Tomorrow War premieres July 2, 2021, globally on Prime Video.