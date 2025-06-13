The Bizarre Friday the 13th Crossover With Transformers No One Has Ever Officially Confirmed

When it comes to crossovers, the Transformers have been involved in a bunch. The robots in disguise have joined the Ghostbusters, gone back to the future, and even hung out with Spider-Man. That’s not even addressing the plethora of times they’ve interacted with G.I. Joe. For that reason alone, casual fans shouldn’t be too surprised when they hear about a crossover that might have flown under the radar, like the time the Transformers movies had a very unusual crossover with Friday the 13th. Unlike most of the crossovers that tend to happen between the Transformers and other properties, this one didn’t happen in the toys or comics, but in the world of film instead.

In the summer of 2007, the Transformers received their first live-action movie on the big screen. The original film would launch a blockbuster franchise for Paramount, with Michael Bay sitting in the director’s chair across five movies. The first Transformers not only introduced audiences to Optimus Prime and Bumblebee, but also to human protagonists Sam Witwicky and Mikaela Banes, played by Shia LeBeouf and Megan Fox, respectively. Rather than focusing predominantly on the Cybertronians, the movie is largely framed as a teen coming-of-age film. Of course, most awkward teenagers don’t have to deal with bullies, car troubles, and relationship drama while an interstellar war plays out in the background.

trent (left) with Mikaela and Sam in the original transformers

The first Transformers puts a lot of attention on Sam’s life. He’s not exactly popular in school, and he finds himself picked on quite a bit, most notably by Mikaela’s boyfriend Trent, played by actor Travis Van Winkle. Trent’s presence in the film is mostly to serve as an early antagonist for Sam; his character is little more than a stereotypical jerky jock that cares more about his car than his significant other. The relationship between Mikaela and Trent fizzles out early on, allowing a romance to blossom between Sam and Mikaela later. Trent would completely disappear after breaking up with Mikaela, and Van Winkle would not reprise the role in another film. Well, not in another Transformers film, at least.

However, two years later, Van Winkle would appear in a completely different Paramount film, in which Michael Bay served as a producer. 2009’s Friday the 13th reboot resurrected Jason Voorhees, sending him after a whole new batch of young victims. As is usually the case, the festivities begin innocently enough with a group of friends heading to a cabin at Camp Crystal Lake. That cabin happens to belong to a selfish jerk by the name of Trent. For all intents and purposes, Van Winkle is playing the exact same character in Friday the 13th that he did in Transformers. The character is completely unlikable, even to the people who choose to spend time with him, and by the time he gets his comeuppance, most viewers don’t have much to offer in the way of sympathy.

trent in 2009’s friday the 13th reboot

It’s worth noting that this crossover has never been officially acknowledged by anyone involved with either Transformers or Friday the 13th. It has become a topic of discussion among Transformers fans, but there are some who consider it nothing more than a fan theory. There are reasons for that; most notably, Trent’s last name is technically different between the two films, even though his last name only ever appears in a Transformers novelization, rather than the movie itself. Until someone involved with either movie decides to confirm what many viewers have suspected over the years, this should all be taken with a grain of salt. However, it seems a little too coincidental that Trent has the same personality, and never appears again in the Transformers series after getting killed on-screen by Jason Voorhees.

It’s worth noting that both the Transformers and Friday the 13th film franchises are in periods of transition at the moment. Friday the 13th hasn’t had a new movie since that 2009 reboot, though that situation seems to be changing. Meanwhile, Transformers is building up to a live-action crossover with G.I. Joe, which was teased in 2023’s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. If anyone is hoping to ever see Friday the 13th crossover addressed on-screen beyond the original Easter egg, it seems pretty unlikely.

As far as Transformers crossovers go, this one is pretty unique. It’s not the weirdest by any stretch; that honor likely belongs to Marvel’s Death’s Head and the way he met Doctor Who after multiple Transformers adventures. Still, it’s all pretty neat, and a fun Easter egg at the very least. It’s not the kind of thing most casual fans would notice, but it has been discussed many times by Transformers fans over the years. So the next time you decide to watch the Friday the 13th reboot, you can keep an eye out for Trent and wonder if this is the reason he didn’t make it into Revenge of the Fallen!

