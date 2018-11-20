New Transformers’ ‘Bumblebee’ International TV Spot Reveals Tons Of New Footage

The Transformers franchise has lost some of its luster, but if this new footage is any indication, Bumblebee could be the movie to restore it.

A new international TV spot has been released for Bumblebee, and if you weren’t already in love with the popular Autobot you’re going to be hard pressed not to be now. Amongst the new footage is a sequence where Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld) is telling Bumblebee he can only transform when around her, but then she tells him he needs to hide. Since they are at a beach Charlie heads behind some big rocks, but when she pokes her head out she sees Bumblebee has just put his hands over his head in the middle of the sand…so yeah, he’s not a natural stealth expect.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s another sequence that shows Bumblebee in action during a chase in a tunnel. Bumblebee seems to be in mid-transformation as he rides along the side of the tunnel, p[rotecting Charlie who is the driver’s seat. He then jumps atop the hood of another car, and we’re pretty sure having your hood dented by a Transformer is not something State Farm actively covers.

Another scene shows the duo on the ground surrounded by soldiers, reaching out for each other’s hands., followed by another scene of Charlie and Bumblebee hugging…if you don’t feel anything after that well then you’re just made of ice.

If you like Transformer fights, there’s some of that towards the end, with Charlie running for her life towards the camera, so really this spot has a bit of everything.

You can check out all the footage in the new trailer above and the official synopsis can be found below.

“On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary, yellow VW bug.”

Bumblebee is produced by Transformers franchise veterans Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Michael Bay, along with executive producers Steven Spielberg, Brian Goldner and Mark Vahradian. Chris Brigham (Argo, Inception) will also executive produce. The screenplay is written by Christina Hodson (Unforgettable).

Bumblebee stars Hailee Steinfeld (Edge of Seventeen), John Cena (Daddy’s Home 2), Pamela Adlon (Better Things), Stephen Schneider (Broad City), Jorge Lendenborg Jr. (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Jason Drucker (Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Hall), Kenneth Choi (American Crime Story), Ricardo Hoyos (Degrassi: Next Class), Abby Quinn (Landline), Rachel Crow (Deidra & Laney Rob a Train), and Grace Dzienny (Zoo).

Bumblebee hits theaters on December 21st.