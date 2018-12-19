John Cena Wants a ‘Transformers’ and ‘G.I. Joe’ Team-Up

The new Transformers movie Bumblebee seems to be giving fans of the franchise hope that ta new era is on the way – one that leans heavier on the beloved Transformers G1 era of the original cartoon series. However, there is another event from Transformers lore that fans have wanted to see adapted for the screen: a crossover between Hasbro’s Transformers and G.I. Joe franchises!

Well, Bumblebee star John Cena is endorsing the idea of there being a Transformers / G.I. Joe movie – and let that fact be known in a recent interview:

“I might have been the one that started that fire,” Cena told Cinemablend. “Don’t look into that any more than a fan would be enjoying (it). I just think you have these two storied franchises that, especially because of the way this one was written, damn near rub up against each other. And I think it would be a really cool, in the days of big franchise universes, to see these things collide and coexist on the same screen.”

What’s especially great about this is that it isn’t just John Cena campaigning to get a Transformers / G.I. Joe movie made – it’s Cena effectively finding a backdoor way to potentially cast himself in the G.I. Joe movie franchise!

If you don’t get how that works: In Bumblebee, Cena plays Jack Burns, an agent of the earlier version of “Sector 7,” the top-secret government agency which handles matters like alien invasions of Earth. If you saw Michael Bay’s Transformers movies, you’ll remember Sector 7 as the government squad that John Turturro’s Agent Simmons runs. Cena’s Jack Burns becomes one of the active pursuers of Bumblebee when he’s discovered on Earth – and soon gets caught up in the conflict between the noble Autobots and insidious Decepticons.

Subsequent sequels in Bay’s line of Transformers movies expanded Sector 7’s role into a secret organization that’s been operating from the shadows since the WWII era. They were involved with key events in Transformer/human shared history, including the moon landing. Given that the G.I. Joe movies have firmly established that the peacekeeping military organization has an extensive history beyond the two films we got, it actually wouldn’t be that hard to envision a piece of history in which G.I. Joe was either tapped by or partnered with Sector 7, in order to investigate some kind of Transformers incident on Earth.

How about you fans: are you still hoping for this Transformers / G.I. Joe movie to happen? And would you like to see someone like John Cena in it? Let us know in the comments!

Bumblebee will be in theaters on December 21st.