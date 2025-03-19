Trap 2 Release Date Plans & Everything to Know

After a decent showing at the box office last year, dividing fans and creating some polarizing responses in the process, M. Night Shyamalan’s latest thriller is now making waves in the world of streaming. Trap, starring Josh Hartnett, has been available on Max since October, but was recently added to Netflix where it became one of the streamer’s biggest movies almost overnight. The film is now enjoying what is easily its biggest audience to-date, and many of those new fans are wondering about the status of a potential Trap 2.

Not only has Shyamalan seemed open to a Trap sequel in the future, but the film itself does a lot of work to set up a second story with Hartnett’s Cooper. At this point, Trap 2 may not be a sure thing, but it feels more likely than not.

How Trap’s Ending Sets Up a Sequel

The premise of Trap revolves around a serial killer (Hartnett) who tries to keep an otherwise normal life. The film is set at the concert of a pop star that his daughter loves, but the whole thing is being used by investigators to track him down. So for most of the movie, Cooper is trying to get out of the concert without getting caught.

He is eventually able to do that, but his cover is completely blown with his family, and they find out who he is. At end of the movie, Cooper is detained and taken away, but Trap quickly sets the stage for an escape. When walking to the police vehicle, Cooper stops at his kid’s bike to stand it back up. He is obviously reprimanded but it’s a simple, seemingly harmless gesture.

Not long after that, it’s revealed that he removed a piece from the bicycle that he is going to use to get out of his handcuffs and escape from custody. Unfortunately, the movie ends before revealing what exactly happens next.

That ending leaves Trap in a perfect situation. If there is no sequel, it’s a great ending that simply says Cooper is resourceful and that evil is harder to stop that you might want to admit. If there is a sequel, though, a groundwork has already been laid.

When to Expect Trap 2

Shyamalan has been open about wanting to revisit the stories of Cooper and the other characters again, and the fact that this film was able to make money helps pave the way for a follow-up to actually take place. But for now, nothing has been made official, so any guesses about a Trap 2 release date are nothing but speculation.

Right now, the filmmaker has other movies in various stages of development, but none of them have actually gone into production. Theoretically, Trap 2 could be his next movie, but it would take a very quick turnaround for the film to get enough traction to kick off production and be ready to release in 2026. That doesn’t seem very lucky.

So the earliest we could see Trap 2 would be 2027, but even that feels like a stretch, considering the other potential titles that Shyamalan is working on.

Would you like to see Shyamalan and Hartnett reunite for Trap 2? Let us know in the comments!