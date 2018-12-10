Netflix’s ‘Triple Frontier’ Trailer Features Ben Affleck, Charlie Hunnam, and Oscar Isaac

Netflix continues pouring piles of money into their original programming as they start to finance big feature-length films with even bigger talent. The streaming giant released the trailer to Triple Frontier, an upcoming action thriller and from the looks of it, it’ll keep audiences on the edge of their seats throughout the duration of the film.

After nearly a decade in development hell, Triple Frontier will premiere on Netflix in March 2019. Originally scheduled to feature Hollywood A-listers such as Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp, Channing Tatum, and Mahershala Ali, as a theatrical release from Paramount, the studio eventually ended up selling rights to the streaming giant, which tweaked the cast.

As seen at the end of the trailer before, Triple Frontier will get a limited release in theaters, making it one of the first feature films from Netflix that will hit cinemas. In a statement released earlier this month, Netflix discussed the opportunities available by giving their original content theatrical releases.

“Netflix’s priority is our members and our filmmakers, and we are constantly innovating to serve them,” head of Netflix’s film group, Scott Stuber, shared in a statement. “Our members benefit from having the best quality films from world-class filmmakers and our filmmakers benefit by being able to share their artistry with the largest possible audience in over 190 countries worldwide.”

Triple Frontier features Ben Affleck (Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice), Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy), Garrett Hedlund (Friday Night Lights), and Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones) in lead roles. Adria Arjona and Sheila Vand are attached in supporting roles.

Netflix has been putting a bigger focus on feature-length films over the traditional limited series they’ve been doing. The tech company financed The Ballad of Buster Scruggs from the Oscar-winning Coen Brothers while they have two big-projects left to drop this month in Roma (December 14th) and Bird Box (December 21st).

While no exact date is attached to the project, the trailer above mentions that Triple Frontier will debut on the streaming giant and in select theaters next March.