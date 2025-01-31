Upcoming Netflix Horror Sequel Reveals First Clip (And a Monster-Sized Weapon)

Netflix has unveiled the first footage from their monster movie sequel Troll 2, revealing a devastating new weapon designed to combat the mythological threats. The 40-second clip, released as part of Netflix’s 2025 content preview, showcases the “Sunna Helicopter” – a military aircraft equipped with massive UV light emitters engineered to exploit the trolls’ fatal weakness to daylight. The reveal features returning star Ine Marie Wilmann as paleontologist Nora Tidemann examining the aircraft alongside Mads Sjøgård Pettersen’s Kristoffer, who enthusiastically presents their “lean-mean-troll-killing-machine.” This first look at the sequel comes as Netflix builds anticipation for the follow-up to one of their most successful international releases, with the original Troll having accumulated over 103 million views in its first 91 days on the platform.

The sophisticated UV weapon system represents a significant escalation in humanity’s response to the troll threat established in the first film. The clinical military setting of the reveal suggests substantial government resources have been committed to defense against further troll appearances, marking a stark contrast from the improvised solutions employed in the original movie. Still, Tidemann’s prominent role in the clip indicates that scientific expertise remains crucial to understanding and confronting these mythological beings, even as weapons take center stage.

Director Roar Uthaug, returning alongside writer Espen Aukan and producers Espen Horn and Kristian Strand Sinkerud, appears to be expanding the scope of the franchise while maintaining its roots in Norwegian folklore. The producers have emphasized their commitment to cultural authenticity, suggesting the sequel will balance increased production values with the regional identity that helped distinguish the original film. This approach proved successful for Troll, which broke into the Top 10 in 93 countries despite being a non-English language release, ultimately becoming Netflix’s most-watched non-English language film.

How Troll 2 Fits Into Netflix’s Monstruous 2025 Plans

Netflix’s 2025 slate includes Troll 2 alongside several other major genre releases. The platform has confirmed high-profile projects, including Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein starring Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi, The Electric State featuring Millie Bobby Brown, and Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery with Daniel Craig returning as detective Benoit Blanc.

Beyond the blockbuster scene, Netflix’s 2025 lineup features new films from acclaimed filmmakers like Kathryn Bigelow and Noah Baumbach while the streaming service prepares for the final seasons of Squid Game and Stranger Things and the sophomore season of Wednesday. The platform is also expanding its international content with shows like Delhi Crime from India and Alice in Borderland from Japan entering their third seasons.

For Troll 2, producers Horn and Sinkerud have confirmed the sequel will continue drawing from Norwegian folklore, maintaining the cultural authenticity that made the first film special.

“Making Troll was a lifelong dream come true, and the reception our Norwegian movie has received around the world has been unbelievable,” director Uthaug shared when the sequel was announced. The Sunna Helicopter reveal provides the first concrete look at how the sequel plans to expand upon its predecessor’s world, introducing new elements while building on the mythology established in the original film.

Troll 2 will premiere on Netflix in 2025.