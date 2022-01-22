Truck Carrying 100 Monkeys Crashes, Some Flee

A truck carrying 100 monkeys crashed and some of them are now on the loose in Pennsylvania. The Associated Press reported that state police is searching for at least three of the primates that managed to get free. A dump truck collided with the truck carrying the animals Friday in Montour County. Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Andrea Pelachick talked about the situation with The Daily Item and updated the public about the monkeys on social media. It seems that these animals were being transported to a lab, but the aforementioned dump truck threw a wrench in all that. The authorities are encouraging anyone who has seen these monkeys to call (570) 524-2662 with any information. At the moment, there are no details about possible injuries to either humans or monkeys as a result of this collision. On Twitter, State Trooper Lauren Lesher joined her partner in issuing an update for anyone interested in the case.

The duo wrote, “Crash update: A small number of monkeys may have fled the crash scene into the surrounding area. If the public spots one, please keep your distance and call 911 immediately. Health and safety of residents and visitors is our top priority.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Update on crash. https://t.co/Uqc45aqXMm — Troopers Lauren Lesher / Sara Barrett (@PSPTroopFPIO) January 21, 2022

Once news of the crash started to spread, PETA put out a statement condemning the treatment of the primates on their website.

“PETA, our supporters, and the public have persuaded nearly every major airline in the world to stop transporting monkeys to laboratories, yet it appears that Wamos Air is involved in the cruel trade in primates for experimentation. Every year, thousands of monkeys are transported to the U.S. to be imprisoned in laboratories and tormented in experiments in which they’re often cut open, poisoned, crippled, addicted to drugs, shocked, and killed. These sensitive individuals are bred in captivity on squalid factory farms.”

“Their parents and grandparents were torn away from their families and homes in nature and traumatized again when their babies were snatched away from them on the breeding farms. When it’s time to be shipped off to endure certain torment and excruciating pain in a laboratory, the monkeys are crammed into small wooden crates and transported in the dark and terrifying cargo holds of planes for as long as 30 hours. Once they arrive in the U.S., these sensitive monkeys wait in fear until they’re loaded into trucks and transported to infamous facilities like Covance (now part of Envigo), which reportedly bought the shipment of 720 monkeys that arrived on Friday.”

Is this the weirdest story of 2022? Let us know down in the comments!