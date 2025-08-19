Trust Producers Praise Sophie Turner For Dealing With Live Cockroaches and Rats in New Movie

Sophie Turner has dealt with all the worst things an actress can face on screen, from Ramsay Snow’s dungeon on Game of Thrones to the disembodied psychic force of the Phoenix in X-Men films. Still, the producers of the new thriller Trust felt bad about subjecting her to real-life horrors on set, including real cockroaches and rats. The movie is about an actress undergoing a scandal trying to hide out and get some privacy in a remote cabin, only to be attacked by someone she thought she could trust. Producers Oren and Miles Koules spoke to ComicBook this week ahead of the movie’s release on Friday, August 22nd. They said that Turner was a trooper when it came to these gruesome scenes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“They’re 100% practical,” said Oren, the elder in this father-son producer duo. “I know they’re practical, but I’m not kidding you… I’ve said this to Miles, she’s the best. I’ve never worked with the number one on a call sheet as cool as she is. The fact that she would have to work in a cold tank and literally have a baby pool come out, sit while everything’s being set up again. And it just — she was incredible.”

Play video

Oren added that thanks to Turner’s professionalism, they even managed to finish shooting half a day ahead of schedule, so the efficiency worked out for everyone. Koules may have more experience with these kind of productions than any other producer in Hollywood, having worked on ten movies in the Saw franchise. He said that working with his son was exciting because it gave him a chance to see his job with fresh eyes, rather than just his own amassed experience.

“Working with him is so much fun. We talk and it’s fun seeing it through his lens,” he said. “It’s really exciting for me to make a movie that isn’t Saw. And this is not at all against Saw, but after 10 of them, you know, you kind of, it was fun because we were kind of just flying blind. It’s a new movie, the pitfalls… But this one’s been such an incredible experience, a lot because of doing it with Miles.”

Trust was written by Gigi Levangie and directed by Carlson Young, and in addition to Turner, it stars Katey Sagal, Billy Campbell, Rhys Coiro, Peter Mensah, Forrest Goodluck, and Gianni Paolo. The movie hits theaters around the U.S. on Friday, August 22nd, and tickets are on sale now.