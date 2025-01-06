One of the Best Comedy Movies of the 2020s Is Streaming Totally for Free

The Tubi lineup just keeps getting stronger. The free streaming service saw a wave of huge titles join its roster at the start of the new year, including the entire Twilight Saga and the hit Predator prequel, Prey. As it turns out, that list of new additions also included one of the most hilarious comedies to arrive this decade.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film in question is none other than Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. If you haven’t seen it before, this is the perfect opportunity to remedy the situation, as it now streaming for free on Tubi. There is no subscription required to watch Tubi, and you don’t even have to make an account if you don’t feel like it. All you have to do is sit through a few commercials throughout the movie, as if it were airing on TV (minus the censorship).

Released in 2021, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar stars Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo as a couple of longtime friends who leave the Midwest for the first time. The duo of real life pals also co-wrote the screenplay together. Starring alongside Wiig and Mumolo is Jamie Dornan, in what is easily the funniest performance of his career.

Barb and Star represents just one of the many new additions that hit Tubi this year. Below, you can check out some of the biggest titles that were added to Tubi’s roster:

Independence Day

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Prey

Goosebumps

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Bad Boys II

Heat

Gossip Girl

Twilight

Wonka

Despicable Me 3

Now You See Me

Black Sails

2001: A Space Odyssey

Child’s Play

Taxi Driver

Dances With Wolves

The Grudge

You’ve Got Mail

The Crazies

Coming Soon to Tubi

In addition to adding a bunch of new titles at the start of the new year, Tubi has a packed schedule of new arrivals set for the coming weeks. Between now and February 1st, there are a lot of popular movies being added to Tubi’s roster. Here are some of the highlights:

The Green Mile

The Terminator

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Training Day

Easy A

Snowpiercer

Mistery

Dirty Dancing

Stargate

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

Licorice Pizza

Run All Night

Road House

The Amityville Horror

The Thomas Crown Affair

Blair Witch

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Beverly Hills Ninja

Blindspotting

Little Giants

The Wolf of Snow Hollow

Love & Basketball