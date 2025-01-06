One of the Best Comedy Movies of the 2020s Is Streaming Totally for Free

The Tubi lineup just keeps getting stronger. The free streaming service saw a wave of huge titles join its roster at the start of the new year, including the entire Twilight Saga and the hit Predator prequel, Prey. As it turns out, that list of new additions also included one of the most hilarious comedies to arrive this decade.
The film in question is none other than Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. If you haven’t seen it before, this is the perfect opportunity to remedy the situation, as it now streaming for free on Tubi. There is no subscription required to watch Tubi, and you don’t even have to make an account if you don’t feel like it. All you have to do is sit through a few commercials throughout the movie, as if it were airing on TV (minus the censorship).
Released in 2021, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar stars Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo as a couple of longtime friends who leave the Midwest for the first time. The duo of real life pals also co-wrote the screenplay together. Starring alongside Wiig and Mumolo is Jamie Dornan, in what is easily the funniest performance of his career.
Barb and Star represents just one of the many new additions that hit Tubi this year. Below, you can check out some of the biggest titles that were added to Tubi’s roster:
Independence Day
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Prey
Goosebumps
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
Bad Boys II
Heat
Gossip Girl
Twilight
Wonka
Despicable Me 3
Now You See Me
Black Sails
2001: A Space Odyssey
Child’s Play
Taxi Driver
Dances With Wolves
The Grudge
You’ve Got Mail
The Crazies
Coming Soon to Tubi
In addition to adding a bunch of new titles at the start of the new year, Tubi has a packed schedule of new arrivals set for the coming weeks. Between now and February 1st, there are a lot of popular movies being added to Tubi’s roster. Here are some of the highlights:
The Green Mile
The Terminator
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Training Day
Easy A
Snowpiercer
Mistery
Dirty Dancing
Stargate
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
Licorice Pizza
Run All Night
Road House
The Amityville Horror
The Thomas Crown Affair
Blair Witch
Bill & Ted Face the Music
Beverly Hills Ninja
Blindspotting
Little Giants
The Wolf of Snow Hollow
Love & Basketball