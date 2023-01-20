Turning Red Boy Band 4*Town Performs Live & Serenades Sandra Oh

Turning Red's 4*Town actually had a live performance last night at the Unforgettable Gala. The Disney+ movie charmed a ton of viewers with the boy band's ear worm "Nobody Like U" and social media was shocked to see Josh Levi, Topher Ngo, Grayson Villanueva, Will Jay and Raymond Ortiz together on stage in all white to sing the pop smash. For their money, the crowd also got to see 4*Town rock out "1 True Love," and serenade Sandra Oh while the crowd cheered. Marvel Studios star Simu Liu also got his groove on in the crowd. Domee Shi and Rosalie Chiang got their recognition as well. So, needless to say, social media is calling for the full boy band album now. Check out their full performance down below courtesy of Character Media.

"But I think the name 4*TOWN was probably a combination of O-Town, and then I don't even know if most people know that there was this Toronto boy band called b4-4 I think only Toronto tweens knew about. I think it's like O-Town and b4-4 merged together with *NSYNC to create 4*TOWN," Shi told Thrillest last year. "I looked up b4-4 recently because I haven't heard their songs in forever. The lyrics are so raunchy, but it's very teeny bopper-y and cute. One of their songs is called 'Get Down' and literally the chorus is, 'If you get down on me, I'll get down on you.' I just remember belting that out and my mom being, 'What are you saying?'"

4*Town's Music Helped Make The Finale

Jenna Anderson from Comicbook.com spoke to Turning Red's creative team to ask about how the big action set piece at the climax was decided upon. The boyband lent quite a hand in delivering that massive moment. Shi actually pushed for the Kaiju fight to be the centerpiece for that sequence.

"We always knew that we wanted a large-scale mother/teen daughter fight for the ages. We wanted that to be our act three," Shi told us. "We wanted the whole movie to culminate into these two characters finally having at it in a big, spectacular Kaiju battle-esque way. We just didn't know where it would be, or how we would get there. Then eventually, it landed at the 4Town concert and the idea was, oh, how do we one-up Mei's embarrassment from convenience store. How do we beat that? Oh, what if her mom humiliates her in front of her idols?"

Do you wish 4*Town made more songs? Let us know down in the comments!