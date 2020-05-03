Marvel Fans Are Debating Who Would Win in Fight Between Killmonger and Loki
Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, people have taken to social media to pass the time in various ways. Twitter seems to be more popular than ever before, and this week has seen a lot of activity from Marvel fans. People are especially bummed this weekend because it was supposed to see the release of Black Widow. However, people have found other ways to pass the time, for example, celebrating the anniversaries of Avengers: Age of Ultron and Iron Man. Today, Marvel fans on Twitter have switched gears and started debating who would win in a fight between Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston).
Twitter user @titil0pe_ has taken to the social media site to ask tons of fun questions ranging from “Thanos VS. Ultron” to “Scarlet Witch VS. Captain Marvel.” However, it’s the “Killmonger VS. Loki” question that has taken the site by storm.
Who wins? pic.twitter.com/PkAFts1e4y— Lawrentina (@titil0pe_) May 2, 2020
Killmonger and Loki are both currently top trends on Twitter, with many people answering the question. Despite the "debate" being a hot topic right now, you'll actually be hard-pressed to find people picking Killmonger. Here are some of the best tweets to hit Twitter today, most of which are firmly Team Loki...
Killmonger Is F*cked
*Sigh*
THE AVENGERS BECAME A TEAM BECAUSE OF LOKI.
Killmonger is f*cked https://t.co/eF5cKIKIpG— Jimmy Folino (@MrNiceGuy18_58) May 3, 2020
The Only Way
The only way Loki loses this is by forfeit because while everyone showed up to watch a Killmonger get his ass kicked Loki snuck off to steal something they all left unguarded. #Killmonger #Loki https://t.co/8ascCmzvYp— Kylara 💗💜💙 (@KylaraEris) May 3, 2020
Okay, Sure
some of you really do be thinking that Loki could be beaten by Killmonger😭#Killmonger #Loki pic.twitter.com/7qX0N6bY9b— tori✨ (@borntobememed) May 3, 2020
Probable
Killmonger would kill Loki then wake up in hell cuz he didnt realize Loki bodied his goofy ass https://t.co/k1r6fPVu7K— Oso Wallace (@JediOso) May 3, 2020
Seriously, Who Is Picking Killmonger?
Only non comic book readers actually believe Killmonger stands a chance against Loki. The god of mischief vs a angry ass hotep #LokiStomps pic.twitter.com/lkJuMWIzwd— Marvelous Mason (@ToonSorcerer) May 3, 2020
Not That We Don't Love Killmonger
I fuck with Killmonger but don’t ever disrespect Loki with this stupidity https://t.co/AsktZMnUTt— $aucy J 🔥 (@__jpach) May 3, 2020
The First Counterpoint
People saying that killmonger wouldn’t stand a chance against Loki ‘cause he’s god so let me remind you what Hulk did to him... pic.twitter.com/oe3LdmDFQl— Shamar English (@english_shamar) May 3, 2020
Immediately Shut Down
This is the weirdest argument I’ve ever seen.
Girl, like 90% of the Marvel Universe would get thrashed by the Hulk. At least Loki SURVIVED his because he’s a god.
Killmonger would be blood and guts if Hulk did this exact thing to him.
Y’all have got to be joking. https://t.co/ewPZrbSjZy— Pilot Season (@SeasonPilot) May 3, 2020
Loki Has Credits
I’m personally offended that casuals really think killmonger would last more than 3 minutes up against Loki... the frost giant, god of mischief that has been practising magic for thousands of years, got slammed by the hulk and got up still talking shit.. casuals exit the chat pls https://t.co/iZMScCJUqy— Mercedes Lindsay (@MercyJLindsay) May 3, 2020
Would Watch
I mean honestly????? I feel like Loki would just try to seduce Killmonger and have a good time https://t.co/XkyHiqxOCd— Lydia The Railway Cat (@hackedmotionart) May 3, 2020
At Least We're Having Fun
the loki vs killmonger debate is great fun and all but... come on. pic.twitter.com/iXMWWydSCO— 🦇 GIGI MCQUEEN | JINX 🦇 (@jeepersgigi) May 3, 2020
On to the Next Debate
Enough Killmonger Vs Loki
Killmonger vs Bucky Fucking Barnes that’s the fight I wanna see.
Who you got pic.twitter.com/NiXvy9OqBY— TheKing ™ (@Gloriousroyalty) May 3, 2020
Speaking of Loki, here's some fun info that was recently revealed about Disney+'s upcoming Loki series. Apparently, the set-up that happened in Avengers: Endgame with Loki stealing the Tesseract during the film's time travel to 2012, was a complete accident.
Marvel’s updated movie release schedule currently includes Black Widow on November 6, 2020, The Eternals on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 7, 2021, Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 on November 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 11, 2022, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022, Black Panther II on May 6, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022.
