Marvel Fans Are Debating Who Would Win in Fight Between Killmonger and Loki

Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, people have taken to social media to pass the time in various ways. Twitter seems to be more popular than ever before, and this week has seen a lot of activity from Marvel fans. People are especially bummed this weekend because it was supposed to see the release of Black Widow. However, people have found other ways to pass the time, for example, celebrating the anniversaries of Avengers: Age of Ultron and Iron Man. Today, Marvel fans on Twitter have switched gears and started debating who would win in a fight between Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston).

Twitter user @titil0pe_ has taken to the social media site to ask tons of fun questions ranging from “Thanos VS. Ultron” to “Scarlet Witch VS. Captain Marvel.” However, it’s the “Killmonger VS. Loki” question that has taken the site by storm.

Killmonger and Loki are both currently top trends on Twitter, with many people answering the question. Despite the "debate" being a hot topic right now, you'll actually be hard-pressed to find people picking Killmonger. Here are some of the best tweets to hit Twitter today, most of which are firmly Team Loki...