Marvel Fans Are Debating Who Would Win in Fight Between Killmonger and Loki

By Jamie Jirak

Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, people have taken to social media to pass the time in various ways. Twitter seems to be more popular than ever before, and this week has seen a lot of activity from Marvel fans. People are especially bummed this weekend because it was supposed to see the release of Black Widow. However, people have found other ways to pass the time, for example, celebrating the anniversaries of Avengers: Age of Ultron and Iron Man. Today, Marvel fans on Twitter have switched gears and started debating who would win in a fight between Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston).

Twitter user @titil0pe_ has taken to the social media site to ask tons of fun questions ranging from “Thanos VS. Ultron” to “Scarlet Witch VS. Captain Marvel.” However, it’s the “Killmonger VS. Loki” question that has taken the site by storm.

Killmonger and Loki are both currently top trends on Twitter, with many people answering the question. Despite the "debate" being a hot topic right now, you'll actually be hard-pressed to find people picking Killmonger. Here are some of the best tweets to hit Twitter today, most of which are firmly Team Loki...

Killmonger Is F*cked

The Only Way

Okay, Sure

Probable

Seriously, Who Is Picking Killmonger?

Not That We Don't Love Killmonger

The First Counterpoint

Immediately Shut Down

Loki Has Credits

Would Watch

At Least We're Having Fun

On to the Next Debate

0comments

Speaking of Loki, here's some fun info that was recently revealed about Disney+'s upcoming Loki series. Apparently, the set-up that happened in Avengers: Endgame with Loki stealing the Tesseract during the film's time travel to 2012, was a complete accident.

Marvel’s updated movie release schedule currently includes Black Widow on November 6, 2020, The Eternals on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 7, 2021, Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 on November 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 11, 2022, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022, Black Panther II on May 6, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

Start the Conversation

of