Two Action Movie Classics Are Leaving Netflix (But Now They’re Streaming Free)

In the streaming age, it may feel like you could watch anything at any time, but for the month of January, the first two Bad Boys movies will be harder to track down. Bad Boys (1995) and Bad Boys II (2003) left Netflix on Tuesday, December 31st, 2024. They won’t be available on any subscription-based streaming services for a while, but they’re both joining Tubi on Saturday, January 25.

Action-comedy fans and buddy cop-movie lovers have had it good lately, with the original Bad Boys double feature available to stream at any time. Sadly, those movies are finally leaving Netflix as we start the new year, but they’ll be back online late next month. Tubi is free to use with no subscription required — because it’s supported entirely by ads. It has surged in popularity in recent years as cord-cutters look for ways to save their money, and next month it will have a chance to draw in anyone looking for Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s escapades.

The actors star as Detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Miles Burnett respectively in this crime thriller franchise. They are investigators for the Miami Police Department pushed to make bold moves in their hunt for drug distributors. The first movie puts them up against the clock — find a massive stash of heroin that may have gone missing due to corruption within 72 hours, or Internal Affairs will shut their department down. The second movie picks up eight years later with a high-stakes investigation into another organized crime trafficking operation.

These are considered some of the best action movies of their era — so much so that revivals of the franchise have now outpaced the originals. In January of 2020, the long-awaited threequel Bad Boys for Life hit theaters, prompted in part by the success of a TV prequel spinoff called L.A.’s Finest. Their combined success brought Smith and Lawrence back yet again for Bad Boys: Ride or Die, which premiered back in May of this year.

Fans will need to lean on DVDs, Blu-rays, or digital rentals and purchases if they want to binge the Bad Boys franchise in the next three weeks or so. However, starting on January 25 they can find Bad Boys and Bad Boys II on Tubi. Bad Boys for Life is streaming on Hulu at the time of this writing, while Ride or Die is currently streaming on Netflix. L.A.’s Finest is already streaming on Tubi right now.