Two New Frozen Sequel Clips Released

It’s understandable that most of the attention lately has been going to Disney’s new streaming service Disney+, which boasts a lineup that not only consists of Disney’s animated classics and live-action adaptations but also content from Disney Channel, Star Wars, Marvel, and Fox. That said, Disney has what could be one of the biggest movies of the year coming out in just a few weeks, and that would be none other than the long-awaited sequel Frozen 2. Disney just released two new clips from the anticipated film, and you can check out both of the new clips in the video above.

The first clip features Kristoff eating a mint and attempting to propose to Anna, though Anna’s concern for her sister Elsa thwarts him at every move. He even gets down on one knee to surprise her, but when she turns around she knocks the ring out of his hands and sends it flying under the couch, and by the time he recovers it she’s kissing him and heading out the door.

The second clip features Anna once more, but this time she’s heading out to see Olaf, who is enjoying the sun on a picnic blanket out in the forest. Anna asks if he’s enjoying his new Permafrost, and he definitely is, though he is also taking the time to look into the deeper meaning of things, or as he puts it, “maturity is making me poetic.”

After saying she is “older thus all-knowing”, he asks her if she ever worries about the notion that nothing is permanent. She says no, and he replies “Really? Wow, I can’t wait until I’m ancient like you and I don’t have to worry about important things.”

Frozen 2 is directed by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, produced by Peter Del Vecho, and features the songwriting of Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. The film stars Kristen Bell (Anna), Idina Menzel (Elsa), Jonathan Groff (Kristoff), Josh Gad (Olaf), Santino Fontana (Hans), Evan Rachel Wood (Iduna), and Sterling K. Brown. You can check out the official description below.

“Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she’ll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In Frozen, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In Frozen 2, she must hope they are enough.”

Frozen 2 hits theaters on November 22nd, and feel free to let us know what you thought of the clips in the comments or by hitting me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Frozen 2!