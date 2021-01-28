Upcoming DC Showcase Animated Shorts to Include Blue Beetle and Kamandi

✖

Warner Bros. Animation and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment today announced a quartet of new animated shorts based on fan-favorite DC properties as part of the DC Showcase brand. The characters to be featured are Kamandi, The Losers, Blue Beetle, and Constantine, with new shorts coming from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment in 2021 and 2022. All four new DC Showcase shorts are produced by Rick Morales (Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge), and will launch beginning with Justice Society: World War II this spring, with a number of upcoming direct-to-consumer animated movies carrying DC Showcase shorts on their DVD and Blu-ray releases.

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, the quartet of shorts will be included on upcoming releases of DC Universe Movies -- with exception of the lengthier Constantine short, which will get a stand-alone release in the vein of Superman/Shazam!: The Return of Black Adam and Batman: A Death in the Family. The Constantine short will serve as the anchor for a DC Showcase compilation set to be distributed in 2022. More information will be released closer to the films' individual street dates.

Directed by Matt Peters (Justice League Dark: Apokolips War) from a script written by Paul Giacoppo (Young Justice, Star Wars: Resistance), Kamandi: The Last Boy on Earth! will be the first of the new shorts to be released. The post-apocalyptic thriller will be attached as a bonus feature to Justice Society: World War II in Spring 2021.

Launched in 2010, DC Showcase was originally comprised of four animated shorts: The Spectre (2/23/2010), Jonah Hex (7/27/2010), Green Arrow (9/28/2010) and Superman/Shazam: The Return of Black Adam (11/9/2010). An additional short, Catwoman (10/18/2011), was attached the following year to the release of Batman: Year One. For 2019-2020, DC Showcase returned with five shorts: Sgt. Rock (8/6/2019) Death (10/22/2019), The Phantom Stranger (3/17/2020), Adam Strange (5/19/2020), and the interactive Batman: Death in the Family (10/13/2020).

Actors featured on DC Showcase shorts have included Malcolm McDowell, James Garner (in his final performance), Jerry O’Connell, Linda Hamilton, Karl Urban, Gary Cole, Alyssa Milano, Bruce Greenwood, Thomas Jane, Michael Rooker, Eliza Dushku, Neal McDonough, Ariel Winter, Danica McKeller, George Newbern, Michelle Trachtenberg, Charlie Weber, Arnold Vosloo, Leonard Nam, Jamie Chung, Peter Serafinowicz and Michael Rosenbaum.