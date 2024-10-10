Venom: The Last Dance TV Spot Reveals More Venom Fish and Venom Frog

Not to be outdone by the Thor Frog in Loki, the final installment in Tom Hardy’s Venom trilogy is rolling out a veritable menagerie of symbiote-infected critters, from horses to fish to frogs. A new TV spot for Venom: The Last Dance showed off the two latter animals, which are of course an affront to nature and something to be celebrated. It also — because why not? — name-dropped Tom Cruise and is premised around an extended Superman parody. So…make of that what you will, good reader.

The spot is the latest ad for the third Venom, for which the marketing finally seems to have caught up with the movies’ vibes. In the past, they’ve advertised the movies in a pretty straightforward way, rather than leaning into the silly, grotesque, and bizarre things that make people love Venom.

(See also: Venom recently doing a crossover with Hot Ones.)

You can see the TV spot below.

…Yes, they went with the old “it’s a bird, it’s a plane” bit — which is made a little more forgivable by Venom’s attachment to an actual plane along the way.

The first two Venom movies have been the only big hits Sony has produced with its live-action Spider-Man franchise yet, earning a combined $1.3 billion at the box office while both Morbius and Madame Web were critical and commercial disappointments. Hardy’s Eddie Brock also had a brief cameo in the mega-hit Spider-Man: No Way Home.

“These things [usually] come in threes,” Hardy had told Digital Spy shortly before Venom 3 became official. “If there’s going to be a new one – and they depend heavily on the success of each individual one, so you can’t count on them ever happening again – every one has got to be as if it was the last one. But I think it’s really important, if you go into something, thinking that one, two and three are the same… the same story, the same film. So that you don’t surprise yourself by being caught out by suddenly having to do a third from nowhere. There’s got to be some continuity into a third and fourth and fifth, and if somebody says ‘no’, that’s fine. Let it go, and you move on to something else.”

Venom 3 will be directed by Kelly Marcel (Fifty Shades of Grey), who wrote and produced the first two Venom movies alongside Tom Hardy; Marcel is also writing the script of the third film. Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, and Hutch Parker will all produce alongside Marcel and Hardy.

Venom: The Last Dance will waltz into theaters on October 25th.