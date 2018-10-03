‘Dark Knight’ Star Christian Bale Transforms Into Dick Cheney in First ‘Vice’ Trailer

The Dark Knight Trilogy star Christian Bale is moving from Wayne Manor to the White House as Vice President Dick Cheney in the new trailer for Vice.

Vice is a biopic about Cheney, who served as Secret Defense under President George H.W. Bush and then became Vice President to President George W. Bush.

Here’s the film’s synopsis:

“Vice explores the epic story about how a bureaucratic Washington insider quietly became the most powerful man in the world as Vice-President to George W. Bush, reshaping the country and the globe in ways that we still feel today.”

Vice is written and directed by Adam McKay (Step Brothers, Anchorman). The film stars Christian Bale as Dick Cheney, Amy Adams as Lynne Cheney, Steve Carell as Donald Rumsfeld, Sam Rockwell as George Bush, Bill Pullman as Nelson Rockefeller, and Alison Pill as Mary Cheney.

Bale is being praised for his chameleon-like ability to become a character in a role, as McKay himself as discussed.

“What Christian Bale really does is he psychologically breaks someone apart and puts them back together again,” McKay told Deadline. “I’ve never seen someone work so hard at it, and it is hard on him, but really amazing to watch. The second I thought of doing the movie, I knew right away, the most exciting person to play him is Christian.”

Bale has stated that Vice is not your standard biopic.

“It’s taken as much research as I’ve ever had to do for any other film,” the actor told Interview. “Adam likes a lot of improvisation, and when you’re playing Mr. Cheney, you need to not only speak in the vernacular that he would speak in, but all the policies that he would be aware of and instances of them, the abbreviations for all of them, and be able to just go with it. So it was very fascinating for me.”

Vice opens in theaters on Christmas Day 2018.