Vin Diesel Commissioned A Valiant Artist To Draw Him As Bloodshot

Valiant’s Bloodshot is coming to the big screen, and some new art gives us a great idea of what Vin Diesel could look like in the role.

Diesel will be bringing Bloodshot, whose real name is Ray Garrison, to life in the film, but recently he commissioned one of Valiant’s artists to draw him as the character. The result is what you see below, which was drawn by Lewis LaRosa. LaRosa posted an image of the art, and it’s pretty impressive. That especially goes for the likeness, as it really does appear as if the art was based on an official image (via Bleeding Cool).

LaRosa said Diesel wanted a Cary Nord inspired layout, and it definitely seems like LaRosa succeeded. You can check out the image below.

The upcoming Bloodshot film will be the first of Valiant’s characters to be featured in a big-budget feature film, and is described as reminiscent “of the classic 1980s tentpoles like Robocop, Terminator, and Total Recall.” The character did previously appear in live-action though in Bat in the Sun’s Ninjak Vs. The Valiant Universe, which had Jason David Frank in the fan-favorite role.

As for the movie, three others have been cast alongside Diesel. Eiza Gonzalez (Baby Driver), Michael Sheen (Masters of Sex), and Sam Heughan (Outlander) have also joined the film, though no details are available in regards to what roles they are playing.

Bloodshot is a super soldier created by Project Rising Spirit, a secret government organization that is not very altruistic. Bloodshot was injected with special nanites that give him a variety of powers, including an insane healing factor and the ability to change his skin to match his surroundings, giving him automatic camouflage. He’s also quite skilled with just about every type of weapon, and can also dish out damage in hand to hand combat.

His time at Project Rising Spirit didn’t just give him powers, however, but also several implanted identities. Bloodshot has always questioned which ones are true and which ones are implanted and knows little to nothing about his time before being Bloodshot. He was originally commissioned to hunt down psiots, but eventually, he broke free of his programming.

Bloodshot is slated for release sometime in 2020.