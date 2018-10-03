Vin Diesel Teases Mind-Blowing ‘Bloodshot’ Sizzle Reel

View this post on Instagram Guess who came to surprise me on set… #BLOODSHOT A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Oct 1, 2018 at 9:09am PDT

Fast & Furious star Vin Diesel is currently hard a work his film adaptation of Valiant Comics Bloodshot, and he just released a video from the set, in which he promises fans that the footage from this Bloodshot movie is going to ake them very happy.

Check out what Diesel had to say about the first Bloodshot sizzle reel:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This is week 9, and I just saw a sizzle reel from this movie that is going to blow. Your. Mind. I’m so proud to be filming here in Africa, the crews have been incredible. My producing partner who started ‘Fast and Furious’ with me, Neal Moritz, is also my producing partner here, and his head is just blown. He can’t contain his excitement about what the world will see when they see ‘Bloodshot’ in 2020.”

Bloodshot is currently filming in Cape Town, South Africa – part of its international tour of filming locations, which include Prague and the Czech Republic. The film will cover the story from the comics (more or less): a mob killer turned informant (Angelo Mortalli) is abducted before he could testify and subjected to a radical government experiment, which sees him injected with nanotech machines that are (depending on the version) sentient and able to communicate with him. With these machines, “Bloodshot” can morph his body, access any technology and heal himself incredibly quickly. After his mind is wiped clean of memory, Bloodshot becomes a blank slate killing machine. Eventually he gets wind of his past, and goes searching for the truth of his identity.

It’s a role that seems perfectly suited for Vin Diesel’s growling machismo persona, but the real question is how the Valiant brand will play in the arena of big-budget comic book movies. The “Valiant Universe” already tried to get off the ground as a Web series, only to fizzle out before it ever got started. On the other side of that equation, Diesel hasn’t really scored a leading man win for himself outside of the Fast and Furious films, which are arguably now ensemble films, with a shared star power. Diesel’s other attempt at franchise launches or re-launches (The Last Witch Hunter, xXx, Riddick) haven’t been more than cult hits, if not outright flops. If nothing else, Bloodshot will be a big ‘do or die’ risk for both Diesel and Valiant – so hopefully, the sizzle reel is everything that was promised.

Bloodshot hits theaters on February 21, 2020.