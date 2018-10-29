Vin Diesel On ‘Bloodshot’: “Sony Is Finally Going to Lead the Charge in the Superhero Movies of the Future”

Bloodshot is making his way to the big screen, but according to star Vin Diesel, Sony is doing much more than that with its first feature film.

Diesel will be playing the role of Bloodshot in Valiant’s first feature film, which will come to life thanks to director Dave Wilson, writer Eric Heisserer, and producers Neal Moritz, Toby Jaffe, and Dinesh Shamdasani. Rukari Austin sat down with Diesel and Shamdasani, and Diesel explained why Sony is leading the charge of superhero movies of the future.

You’re watching something and you’re going…I guess I expected that we would finally get here in the superhero universe, but I can’t believe we’re here. Dave Wilson, who’s directing it. Guy Pierce, who’s in it is insane. We just have a great cast. Sony, you know that Sony is finally going to lead the charge in the superhero movies of the future because they’re incorporating a part of reality and incorporating issues that exist in society and embedding them into a quote-unquote superhero movie. It’s just awesome.”

Bloodshot fans can get their hands on some very exclusive items from the film and Diesel by helping out this year’s Game4Paul fundraiser. For those who aren’t familiar, Walker founded a charity known as Reach Out WorldWide (ROWW), an organization that helps deploy humanitarian relief in the wake of natural disasters. Currently, ROWW has teams in Indonesia helping with the recent earthquake and tsunami as well as in North Carolina after Hurrican Irene.

Bloodshot and Xbox will also be partnering to provide a fantastic haul of prizes and rewards direct from the Bloodshot set for those who donate to ROWW, including a custom Bloodshot-themed and Vin Diesel signed Xbox One X console, several exclusive variant covers signed by Diesel and the cast, and much much more. You can take a look a few of the items below and the full list can be found here.

BLOODSHOT-THEMED CUSTOM XBOX ONE X CONSOLE

Signed by Vin Diesel / Only Copy Ever Produced

Get your hands on an exclusive, one-of-a-kind Xbox One X console – fully customized to feature exclusive artwork and detailing from Sony’s upcoming BLOODSHOT feature film and signed by none other than BLOODSHOT star Vin Diesel himself! Comes complete with a 1TB hard drive, an Xbox Wireless Controller, 1-month of Xbox Game Pass and 14-days of Xbox Live Gold so you can enjoy 100 great games right out of the box. With Xbox One X, enjoy immersive true 4k gaming, 4k Blu-ray and 4k video streaming.

BLOODSHOT 1/6 SCALE LIMITED EDITION STATUE

Signed by Vin Diesel

One of only 300 copies ever produced, this officially licensed Bloodshot statue comes signed by Vin Diesel, star of Sony’s upcoming BLOODSHOT feature film! Based on the artwork of multiple Eisner Award-winning artist David Aja and manufactured in cold-cast resin for maximum quality, this imposing statue stands tall at nearly 15 inches and comes loaded with twin sidearms, katana sword, assault rifle, and detachable base – signed by none other than Vin Diesel himself!

You can donate to Game4Paul and enter for your chance to win these items and more right here. The chance to enter ends on Friday.

Bloodshot hits theaters in early 2020.