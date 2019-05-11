Actually, the Wachowskis Are NOT Making a New Matrix Movie

The Internet was lit up earlier today when John Wick director Chad Stahelski revealed that the Wachowskis were possibly working on a brand new entry into the franchise that revolutionized action films, The Matrix. While news of reboots or relaunches have been percolating for years, this was the first word of the filmmakers returning to the story that helped launch their careers.

But now Stahelski’s representatives have walked back his comments, issuing a statement to /Film that denies knowledge of the Wachowskis involvement with such a project. According to the updated story, “[Stahelski’s] comments were in response to a hypothetical scenario were the Wachowskis would be involved and he did not confirm them being attached to the new film.”

Lana and Lilly Wachowski wrote and directed the original Matrix trilogy, though they are rumored to not be involved with the upcoming relaunch from writer and producer Zak Penn.

Stahelski ignited the rumor mill when he enthusiastically spoke about the Wachowskis returning to the franchise they created.

“I’m super happy that the Wachowskis are not just doing a Matrix, but they’re expanding what we all loved,” Stahelski said to /Film. “And if it’s anywhere near the level of what they’ve already done, it wouldn’t take more than a call to go, ‘Hey, we want you to be a stunt guy’ and I would probably go and get hit by a car.”

Many fans have been clamoring for the Wachowskis’ involvement after Penn opened up on his decision to participate in the relaunch. Penn explained that the film will not reboot their trilogy, but will instead expand in different ways.

“… Yes I’m writing something,” Penn wrote on Twitter. “Not a reboot, not a continuation, watch Animatrix, read comics to see what Wachowskis did… A script in development is not a movie … No casting, director, style can be discussed yet. Nothing to see here folks…yet.”

So far, we’ve heard little else about the film, and Stahelski’s supposed declaration was huge. But now that he himself has debunked the news, we’ll have to go back to waiting for the latest word on Penn’s planned relaunch.

