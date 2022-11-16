Former DC Films Boss Walter Hamada Joins Paramount in Scary New Position

Walter Hamada already has his next film job lined up. Fresh off a run at the now-defunct DC Films, a studio that now goes by DC Studios, Hamada has landed a job at Paramount. In his new role, he'll oversee the Summit's horror output, a genre he's well versed in after helping launch New Line's record-setting Conjuring franchise. With Paramount's Smile netting a sizable box office return off a modest budget, Hamada's goal will be to see low and mid-budget horror films through development.

"With his track record for groundbreaking success, Walter is the ideal partner and visionary to build out our mainstream horror genre franchise business," Paramount Pictures president and CEO Brian Robbins said in a statement (via Deadline). "As evidenced by the fantastic performance of Smile, there is a tremendous appetite for original, high-concept storytelling in the global marketplace, and we look forward to a long and successful partnership."

Hamada added, "I am thrilled to collaborate with Paramount Pictures with the singular goal of creating exceptional movies in the horror genre. Over the course of my career, nothing has been more gratifying than discovering emerging, first-time filmmakers and writers and unleashing their brilliance in a studio setting. Thank you to Brian and the entire team at Paramount Pictures for this tremendous opportunity, I can't wait to get started."

Prior to his role atop DC Films, Hamada was the EVP, Production at New Line where he worked on virtually all the Conjuring flicks as well as rebooting the It franchise with a pair of well-received films.

Meanwhile at Warner Bros. Discovery, DC Films has been replaced by the new DC Studios in an attempt to consolidate all DC-related storytelling under roof. The new outfit is being helmed by Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and longtime producer Peter Safran.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," the duo said in a joint statement earlier this month. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."