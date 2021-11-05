WandaVision Star Elizabeth Olsen Speaks Out on Doctor Strange 2 Changes

✖

The next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe kicks off tomorrow when the first two episodes of WandaVision premiere on Disney+, which will also setup the forthcoming film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While we know Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch plays a pivotal role in both projects, both are shrouded in mystery regarding what Wanda's role will be in all of this multiversal mayhem. It turns out that Olsen had no idea what was happening with the Doctor Strange sequel until after she finished WandaVision, and even now things are changing.

During an interview with Collider, Olsen spoke about her experience making Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness with filmmaker Sam Raimi. And unlike the scripts on lockdown for films like Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, this production is a bit more fluid.

"We always are changing, right? Because we’re always giving notes and they are very kind to welcome opinions and thoughts, and so it’s always an evolution even while you’re filming," said Olsen. "We definitely have a script, but when I was told I would be in it, I had no idea what it was gonna be. I just knew I was gonna be in Doctor Strange 2. And it wasn’t only until before we even went back to finish WandaVision during the pandemic that I found out what I am doing in Doctor Strange 2. But it’s kind of nice to not know! You just kind of trust everyone and then you bring your experience of the character to it and people welcome changes once you become more involved."

Olsen spoke about working with Raimi, the acclaimed filmmaker perhaps most loved for his work in the field of horror with the Evil Dead franchise as well as the original Spider-Man trilogy. When asked if Raimi will bring his horror sensibilities to the Doctor Strange sequel, Olsen provided an encouraging answer.

“He’s an incredible person to work with. He’s just such a unique human and I just think it’s fun getting to work with someone with such specific goals. And I love his use of camera and it’s definitely a use of camera that I’m not used to at all. So I guess that might answer your question!”

New episodes of WandaVision will premiere on Disney+ on Fridays beginning on January 15th. Fans will have to wait a while to see Raimi's MCU debut when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premieres in theaters on March 25, 2022.