Everything Coming to Streaming Services This Weekend (March 11)

The weekend is finally upon us, and this weekend is going to be an especially exciting one for movie fans and streaming subscribers. Last Friday, it was clear that the weekend would belong to the big screen, with The Batman delivering a massive debut as fans flocked to theaters around the world. Now the spotlight is shifting over to streaming services. Two of the most anticipated movies of the early months of 2022 are both arriving exclusively on streaming services this Friday.
On Netflix, Ryan Reynolds is reuniting with Free Guy director Shawn Levy for another family sci-fi film, The Adam Project. Telling the story of a man who travels back in time to work alongside his younger self to prevent the problems of the future, The Adam Project also stars Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, and Zoe Saldana.
The other big movie this weekend belongs to Disney+. Pixar’s latest film, Turning Red, comes from Bao director Domee Shi, and is skipping theaters in favor of an exclusive streaming release. The film follows a young girl who inherited a unique trait from her family — she turns into a giant red panda when she gets emotional.
While The Adam Project and Turning Red will garner a ton of attention, they’re far from the only titles debuting on streaming services this weekend. You can check out the full list of new arrivals below!
Netflix
March 10
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 7
Karma’s World: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Kotaro Lives Alone — NETFLIX ANIME
Love, Life & Everything in Between — NETFLIX SERIES
March 11
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
Life After Death with Tyler Henry — NETFLIX SERIES
Once Upon a Time… Happily Never After — NETFLIX SERIES
The Adam Project — NETFLIX FILM
March 12
Dunkirk
March 13
London Has Fallen
Disney+
March 11
Turning Red – Premiere
Embrace the Panda: Making Turning Red – Premiere
HBO Max
March 10
Dune, 2021 (HBO)
Juanpa + Chef, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Sandy + Chef, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Theodosia, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
March 12
Victor and Valentino S3A Premiere
March 13
Game Theory with Bomani Jones, Season 1 Premiere (HBO)
Hulu
March 10
The Masked Singer: Season 7 Premiere
Domino Masters: Series Premiere
Good Trouble: Season 4A Premiere
American Refugee
March 12
Multiverse
Amazon Prime Video
March 10
Harina (Amazon Original)
March 11
Pete the Cat – Season 2 Part 4 (Amazon Original)
Upload – Season 2 (Amazon Original)
Paramount+
March 10
American Refugee
Peacock
March 10
Bust Down (Original Series)- March 10