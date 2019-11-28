Watch The Rock & Kevin Hart Get in a Thanksgiving Day Fight With Jumanji Cast

The global press tour for Jumanji: The Next Level kicked off last week and the movie’s cast has been gracing social media with some excellent content. The follow up to 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle will see the return of the previous film’s cast, including Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Jack Black, and Nick Jonas. In honor of today’s Thanksgiving festivities, most of the core cast got together to make “A Very Jumanji Thanksgiving” video. However, like many holidays, things took an unfortunate turn when an uninvited guest shows up to wreak havoc.

“When the #Jumanji family gets together… it’s a #Thanksgiving to remember,” the official Jumanji account tweeted.

The attached video shows Johnson, Black, and Gillan happy to be together for the holiday when Hart walks in angry that he wasn’t invited. Hart’s co-stars try to smooth things over by claiming his invite was lost, but Hart isn’t buying it. He starts yelling at the other actors until it’s revealed they even went out of their way in include a cardboard cut-out of Jonas. Eventually, Hart sits down but ends up destroying some of the items on the table before punching the fake Jonas.

In addition to the core cast, the new Jumanji will also see the return of Rhys Darby and the previous film’s cast of teens (Ser’Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner, and Alex Wolff). The franchise’s newcomers include Danny DeVito, Danny Glover, Awkwafina, and Dania Ramirez.

Also returning is director Jake Kasdan, who is working with a script from Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner. Last year, Kasdan spoke about his love for this revitalized franchise and seemed excited about what’s to come.

“It’s a big part of what we’ve all loved about that story and that movie was that it was this big fantasy that has kind of like a real kind of like strong, emotional center to it, and I do think that’s a big part of what DJ responded to about it in the first place, and I know it’s a big part of what I loved about it,” Kasdan said. “So part of the challenge of figuring out how it continues is to keep that alive in ways that feel earned and, you know, like a true continuation of the story.”

Jumanji: The Next Level will arrive in theaters on December 13th.