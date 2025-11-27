Watch Tron: Ares’ Lightcycle Chase BTS Clip As Home Release Approaches (Exclusive)

With Tron: Ares arriving on digital platforms on December 2 and the physical release coming in January, we’ve teamed up with Disney to reveal an exclusive clip from the release’s additional Special Features.

Directed by Joachim R ø nning, the belated sci-fi sequel comes to platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home in time for Christmas. That will then be followed on January 6, 2026 with the release of Tron: Ares on 4K Ultra HD

Blu-ray and DVD, including a limited-edition SteelBook with custom artwork. There’s also a full trilogy collection coming. To celebrate the releases in advance, we have a clip from the Special Effects featurette “Lightcycles On The Loose” that looks behind the cameras of the stunning light cycle police chase in the real world:

Tron: Ares’ Full Bonus Features Explained

As ever, Tron: Ares’ home release comes with a selection of special features to complement the main event, including deleted scenes and 5 special featurettes. Here’s the full breakdown:

Deleted Scenes:

Seth’s Date

Burning Man

Lisberger Cameo

Featurettes:

The Journey To Tron: Ares: Go on a personal journey with Jared Leto, director Joachim Rønning and other cast and crew members for an in-depth making-of look showcasing the stunning visuals, incredible stunts, cool (but heavy) costumes, and next-level sets of Tron: Ares.

Go on a personal journey with Jared Leto, director Joachim Rønning and other cast and crew members for an in-depth making-of look showcasing the stunning visuals, incredible stunts, cool (but heavy) costumes, and next-level sets of Tron: Ares. Lightcycles On The Loose: Join director Joachim Rønning as he peels back the layers of one of the most action-packed sequences in the film. Discover what ILM and the artists who grew up loving the franchise contributed, and what other iconic film the sequence pays homage to.

Join director Joachim Rønning as he peels back the layers of one of the most action-packed sequences in the film. Discover what ILM and the artists who grew up loving the franchise contributed, and what other iconic film the sequence pays homage to. The Artistry Of Tron: Ares: Director Joachim Rønning and actor-producer Jared Leto sit down to discuss their journey creating Tron: Ares. The pair unpack key moments and the striking visual, sonic, and artistic philosophies that drive the storytelling both in and out of the Grid.

Ares: Director Joachim Rønning and actor-producer Jared Leto sit down to discuss their journey creating Tron: Ares. The pair unpack key moments and the striking visual, sonic, and artistic philosophies that drive the storytelling both in and out of the Grid. Cast Conversations: Join the cast in candid conversations as they reflect on stepping into character, memorable on-set experiences, funny anecdotes, and personal insights. Get a glimpse of the off-screen camaraderie that shines in their electric on-screen synergy.

Join the cast in candid conversations as they reflect on stepping into character, memorable on-set experiences, funny anecdotes, and personal insights. Get a glimpse of the off-screen camaraderie that shines in their electric on-screen synergy. The Legacy Of Tron: Decades after Tron first took the world by storm, and with Tron: Legacy in between, there’s loads of nostalgia to mine for Tron: Ares. Catch some clever easter eggs and noteworthy cameos as this enduring franchise continues to leave its mark.

Tron: Ares arrives on digital platforms on December 2.