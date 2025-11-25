Tron: Ares 4K Blu-ray And Digital Release Dates Unveiled

Tron: Ares was a box office disappointment, there’s no getting around that. However, the Rotten Tomatoes score for the film, especially among audiences, is respectable. It’s also in line with previous installments in the trilogy. Combine that with the fact that Disney couldn’t keep the new Tron and Tron: Legacy 4K Steelbooks in stock at launch, and you have the recipe for a cult favorite that will do well on home video. If you’re on board to complete the trilogy, we have all of the details you need about the 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD and Digital release dates below.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tron: Ares will launch first on Digital December 2 on platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home. the 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray and DVD release will follow on January 6, 2026. Naturally, a limited edition Steelbook will be up for grabs for you to pair with the previous releases (if you were lucky enough to actually find them outside of third parties). Pre-orders for these physical media releases are expected to go live here on Amazon and here at Walmart in the coming days. Read on for a look at the cover artwork and full breakdown of the special features.

Tron: Ares Blu-ray Special Features