Weird: The Al Yankovic Story Reveals First Footage of Daniel Radcliffe as Weird Al

In just a matter of hours, the first trailer for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story will be released online. To prepare the masses for the event, Weird Al himself released a teaser for the upcoming biopic, showing off the first footage of Daniel Radcliffe as the eponymous musician.

The eight-second teaser shows Radcliffe in a montage of various situations, each featuring the actor sporting a wig made to look like Weird Al's lucious flowing locks. See the clip for yourself below.

Yankovic co-wrote the script for the biopic alongside Brooklyn Nine-Nine alumnus Eric Appel. Appel also directed the film. Produced by Funny Or Die, the movie will be available exclusively on The Roku Channel.

"When my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork. I'm very happy to say we're on schedule," Yankovic previously said of the film. "And I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for."

Radcliffe has previously it was one of the best times he's ever had on a movie set.

"It was honestly one of the most fun jobs I've ever done," Radcliffe previously told GMA about playing Yankovic. "If you can't have fun making the Weird Al movie, what are you doing with your life? I'm really excited for people to see it. He's the best. I know everyone says this about him, but it's so lovely to meet somebody that you look up to and you know as a hero to so many people, and to have them just be kind and fun and sweet. I can now go to my grave saying that I've had accordion lessons with Weird Al."

The Roku Channel's official description for the film reads: "Daniel Radcliffe is "Weird" Al Yankovic in the unexaggerated true story about the greatest musician of our time. From a conventional upbringing where playing the accordion was a sin, Al rebelled and made his dream of changing the words to world-renowned songs come true. An instant success and sex symbol, Al lives an excessive lifestyle and pursues an infamous romance that nearly destroys him. With Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson, and an A-list cast of thousands their agents won't let us reveal."

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story begins streaming on The Roku Channel November 4th.