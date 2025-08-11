Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (August 11)

As we move into the second full week of August, several new additions and classic projects are set to land on Netflix. The week commencing August 11, 2025, kicks off six consecutive days of new additions hitting Netflix, and this includes the latest season of a popular, recently-renewed show, some interesting and insightful documentaries, and seven of 11 movies in the Fast & Furious franchise. There’s something for everyone on Netflix this week.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Starz’s Outlander series has been renewed for an eighth and final season, so it’ll be good to catch up on the series after August 11th when the first part of 2023’s season 7 hits Netflix. Fans in the United Kingdom will be getting the latest season of Love is Blind: UK on Wednesday, while documentaries including Songs From the Hole, The Echoes of Survivors, and Fit for TV will be giving us insight into real-life stories. Saturday can become a movie day with the landing of seven Fast & Furious movies, landing two years before the franchise grows further.

Check out the full list of Netflix’s new additions this week below!

August 11th

Outlander – Season 7, Part 1

Sullivan’s Crossing – Season 3

August 12th

Final Draft (JP) – NETFLIX SERIES

Twenty-five athletes, most retired, compete to win 30M yen to launch their second career. Can they overcome tough physical and psychological challenges?

Jim Jefferies: Two Limb Policy – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Comedian Jim Jefferies unleashes his thoughts on tiny mustaches, straight-guy struggles and why acting doesn’t count as a real job.

August 13th

Love is Blind: UK – Season 2 (GB) – NETFLIX SERIES

A new batch of singles in the UK search for love sight unseen. Who will make it from the pods, to living together, to all the way up the aisle?

Fixed – NETFLIX FILM

After learning he’s getting neutered, a dog has 24 hours to squeeze in one last balls-to-the-wall adventure with the boys in this raunchy adult comedy.

Saare Jahan Se Accha: The Silent Guardians (IN) – NETFLIX SERIES

A resilient Indian spy must defeat his counterpart across the border in a battle of wits and tradecraft to sabotage their nuclear program.

Songs From the Hole – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Songs From the Hole is an innovative documentary and visual album composed by JJ’88, a musician incarcerated at 15 and serving a life sentence. Told through first-person narration and lyrical journal entries, the film explores his identity and untangles the complex emotions stemming from his crime and the loss of his brother.

Young Millionaires (FR) – NETFLIX SERIES

Four teen friends in Marseille win the jackpot and see their peaceful lives spiral into chaos – who knew that being young and rich could be a nightmare?

August 14th

In the Mud (AR) – NETFLIX SERIES

Five women in a ruthless prison forge a unique bond after a near-death experience… until corruption and turf wars threaten to destroy them.

Miss Governor – Season 1, Part 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

As she tries to shine in politics, Mississippi’s first Black lieutenant governor must manage her zany family and overcome a boss who’s stuck in the past.

Mononoke The Movie: Chapter II – The Ashes of Rage (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME

The Medicine Seller returns as the Edo harem faces a new crisis, with family feuds, inner turmoil and fiery envy igniting the birth of a raging spirit.

Quantum Leap – Seasons 1 and 2

August 15th

The Echoes of Survivors: Inside Korea’s Tragedies (KR) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This documentary series reveals the harrowing tales of those who survived Korea’s gloomiest chapters, shedding a light on long-hidden truths.

Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Fit for TV: The Reality of The Biggest Loser is a three-part documentary series that takes an inside look at the making of the hit reality TV competition, exploring the good, the bad, and the complicated. Featuring interviews with former contestants, trainers, producers, and health professionals, the documentary examines the show’s approach to transformation, the support systems in place, and the unique challenges of filming reality television. The series explores how the experience shaped the lives of those involved with the show long after the cameras stopped rolling and invites viewers to reflect on the balance between entertainment and well-being, and what it truly means to pursue lasting change.

Night Always Comes – NETFLIX FILM

Facing eviction in a city her family can no longer afford, a woman plunges into a desperate and increasingly dangerous all-night search to raise $25,000.

August 16th

The Fast and the Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast Five

Fast & Furious 6

Furious 7

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw