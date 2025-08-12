10 Best Shows to Binge on Netflix in August 2025

It may be hard to believe that August is here, which means autumn is just around the corner. While that may be disappointing for some, it does mean that new content is on the horizon. Better yet, there’s plenty of new shows for viewers to binge. August has been a big month for Netflix, starting with the return of one of its hit series. Additionally, Netflix has a plethora of older content it’ll be releasing throughout the month, including Quantum Leap and other beloved sci-fi series. The platform has always worked hard to obtain new content, and that is shining through this month, with series old and new worth diving into.

For many, August sparks the beginning of spooky season, making us crave shows and films that can send chills down our spines. Others are looking for something cozy and comforting. No matter what we’re craving, the odds are good that we’ll find the perfect show to binge-watch this August. Here are a few shows worth adding to your watch list.

1) Outlander

Historical fantasy fans have been loving Outlander, which is an adaptation of Diana Gabaldon’s novel series. Now is the perfect time to binge-watch the first six seasons, as Netflix just released the first part of Season 7 on August 11th. Admittedly, even long-standing fans of the series can appreciate a good rewatch, as Outlander has undeniably become a comfort watch for many viewers.

Outlander combines a bit of time travel with adventure and romance, creating a unique mixture of elements and a remarkable story. It follows Claire Randall, a woman from the 20th century who accidentally finds herself hurled back in time to 18th-century Scotland. As romantic as that may sound, it comes with more than its fair share of complications. Outlander is an unforgettable series with an expansive cast. At the center are Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan.

2) Dept. Q

Thriller fans should make note of a show named Dept. Q. It’s a newer Netflix series, having only been released on May 9, 2025. Despite this, it’s been steadily growing a dedicated fan base. The series is based on Jussi Adler-Olsen’s book series, and it follows Carl Mørck (Matthew Goode), a detective returning to police work following a serious injury. Simultaneously, Mørck’s higher-ups decide to focus on solving a few cold cases, for office morale.

Enter Mørck’s new office, a basement office full of files. At his side are Akram Salim (Alexej Manvelov), DCI James Hardy (Jamie Sives), and DC Rose Dickson (Leah Byrne). Their first goal is to reopen a missing person’s case. There’s only one season of Dept. Q is available currently, but given its popularity, there’s reason to hope that Netflix will renew the series for more.

3) Great British Baking Show

The Great British Baking Show, otherwise known as the Great British Bake Off, is a comfort show for many viewers. It pits some of the best amateur bakers against one another, with the hopes of becoming the next top baker. The series has been going on for years, and Season 16 is expected to be released sometime in September. In other words, now is the perfect time to get caught up or refreshed in this cozy competition.

The Great British Baking Show Season 16 is confirmed to be hosted by Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond, with our favorite judges, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, also returning to the scene. Be warned, a binge-watching session of The Great British Baking Show may inspire you to pick up baking, creating a messy kitchen, but plenty of confectionery delights. Or it may just make you hungry. If you’ve already binged the original series a hundred times, consider checking out the multitude of spinoffs available: Junior Bake Off, Bake Off: The Professionals, and The Great British Baking Show: Holidays.

4) The Hunting Wives

The Hunting Wives is another new Netflix series, having just hit the streaming service on July 21, 2025. The series is based on May Cobb’s novel of the same name, and it is all about drama and thrills. The story follows Sophie, a young woman who’s getting pulled into the social lives of those around her, as she desperately strives to fit in. Naturally, when things take a turn for the worse, it’s only Sophie left holding the bag, becoming suspect number one in a suspicious death.

Since the series is relatively new, now is the perfect time to give it a binge-watch. It’s perfect for fans of the original novel, but newer fans will likely appreciate the tense thrills this series has to offer (perhaps more so, since they won’t know how it ends). The Hunting Wives stars Brittany Snow, Malin Akerman, Jaime Ray Newman, Evan Jonigkeit, Katie Lowes, George Ferrir, Chrissy Metz, and Dermot Mulroney.

5) Blue Eye Samurai

Blue Eye Samurai is an animated series that took Netflix by storm, but there are still plenty of viewers who haven’t given this series a try. The first season was released in November 2023, and the second season is expected to be released sometime in 2026. So the wait is almost over, making it less intimidating for newer fans to give it a try. Blue Eye Samurai follows Mizu, a blue-eyed bushi with a quest for vengeance.

Mizu was raised to disguise herself as a boy, to keep herself a secret. As an adult, she continues this trend, but for a very different reason. With this disguise, Mizu has a better chance of getting revenge against those who wronged her family. Blue Eye Samurai stars the voices of Maya Erskine, George Takei, Masi Oka, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, Brenda Song, and many others.

6) The Sinner

Those looking for more of a police procedural anthology should make a point of checking out The Sinner. The series is based on Petra Hammesfahr’s novel of the same name. It follows Detective Harry Ambrose as he tackles different cases and mysteries. The first season revolves around Cora Tannetti, a troubled woman accused of murder, while the second season brings Ambrose back home to investigate a poisoning. Later seasons continue this trend, introducing a fatal car accident and a tragedy of a different sort.

In total, there are four seasons of The Sinner, all of which are available to stream on Netflix. The series stars Bill Pullman and Jessica Hecht, with different cast members joining in for each season. Since The Sinner is considered complete, there’s nothing stopping fans from binge-watching it from start to finish.

7) The Fall of the House of Usher

The Fall of the House of Usher is the epitome of gothic horror. This miniseries was created by Mike Flanagan, though it is (loosely) based on Edgar Allan Poe’s works, particularly the short story of the same title. This series is not only perfect for Poe fans, but for T. Kingfisher fans eagerly awaiting the next installment in the Sworn Soldier series.

Fall of the House of Usher is a nonlinear story following CEO Roderick Usher and his family. It all begins when he loses all six of his children within a matter of weeks, kicking off a mystery and a closer look at the corruption hiding just behind closed doors. Fall of the House of Usher stars Carla Gugino, Bruce Greenwood, Mary McDonnell, Henry Thomas, Kate Siegel, and many others.

8) Wednesday

Unsurprisingly, Wednesday has been the talk of the town on Netflix. The first part of Season 2 dropped on August 6th, and now the eager fans who already binged those four episodes are counting down to September 3rd. The story is a spinoff from the classic Addams Family characters, following Wednesday Addams (Jenny Ortega) and her trials at Nevermore Academy. Given this is Wednesday we’re talking about, it doesn’t take long for her to be neck-deep in a murder mystery (or two).

Wednesday has been a smash hit, perfectly capturing that creepy yet compelling storytelling style viewers are looking for. The first season admittedly opened the door to many memes, so don’t be surprised if season two repeats that. Stars include Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Hunter Doohan, and dozens more. Notably, Wednesday has already been renewed for Season 3, plus Netflix teased a spinoff.

9) Secrets We Keep

Secrets We Keep is a standalone limited series perfect for thriller fans. The story is set in Denmark, and it begins when an au pair goes missing. The neighbor, Cecilie, doesn’t believe everyone when they say Ruby went home. Neither does her own au pair, Angel. Since nobody else is taking this seriously, these two are determined to get to the bottom of things on their own. Luckily, they are perfectly positioned to watch their neighbor’s every move.

Secrets We Keep is a Danish thriller series, and while it is technically considered complete, they did leave room for a potential sequel. The series stars Marie Bach Hansen, Excel Busano, Sara Fanta Traore, Danica Curcic, and many others.

10) Demon Slayer

Finally, there’s Demon Slayer, an anime that has been breaking records in theaters. The story predominantly focuses on Tanjiro Kamado, a teenager whose life is turned upside down after a demon attacks his family. He and his sister, Nezuko, are the only survivors, and Nezuko can no longer be strictly defined as being human. This sets the young man on a new journey, as he’s determined to hunt and kill the demon who destroyed his family, all while finding a cure for Nezuko.

There are currently four seasons of Demon Slayer available on Netflix, covering five main arcs (Unwavering Resolve, Mugen Train, Entertainment District, Swordsmith Village, and Hashira Training). The fifth season has been split into movies, though currently, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle (movie) is only available in theaters in Japan. That will be changing soon, so now is the perfect time to get caught up on the series to prepare for the next wave of theatrical releases.

What will you be binge-watching on Netflix this month? Let us know in the comments below!