Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of May 2)

With most streaming platforms putting up record numbers as millions of Americans have been forced to shelter in place, there continues to be a fair amount of new content available for those stuck inside to circulate through. While this week isn't as busy as last for Netflix, there's still a sizable amount of new shows and movies available for those looking to get a breath of fresh air when it comes to their streaming choices.

Leading the way is Jerry Seinfeld's much-anticipated return to stand-up comedy, 23 Hours To Kill. Though the funnyman previously had a special released in 2017, this special will mark the first time in 22 years the Seinfeld alumnus will take the stage for an original standup bit.

Friday will see the sophomore outings of several shows debut, from Christina Applegate's black comedy Dead To Me, The Hollow, and the unscripted Restaurants on the Edge. For those looking for new licensed content, The CW's Charmed will add its second season on Saturday alongside Grey's Anatomy Season 16.

You can see everything coming to Netflix below: