Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of September 15)

It’s the middle of the month blues for Netflix, with one of the streamer’s tamest release schedules of the month coming this week. The biggest day of the week comes Friday when the streamer unleashes a pair of original programming pieces in Zach Galifianakis’ Between Two Ferns: The Movie and the second part of the acclaimed Disenchantment animated series. Earlier in the week will see the release of the Surviving R. Kelly docuseries and The Last Kids on Earth animated show from Netflix Family.
Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this week. Which movie or television show are you looking forward to catching most this week? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt!
Videos by ComicBook.com
Sunday, September 15
- Los Tigres del Norte at Folsom Prison
- Steal a Pencil for Me
- Surviving R. Kelly, Season One
Tuesday, September 17
- Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives
- The Last Kids on Earth
Wednesday, September 18
- Come and Find Me
Thursday, September 19
- Océans
Friday, September 20
- Between Two Ferns: The Movie
- Criminal
- Daddy Issues
- Disenchantment, Part Two
- Fastest Car, Season Two
- Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates
- Las del hockey
Saturday, September 21
- Sarah’s Key