Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of September 15)

It’s the middle of the month blues for Netflix, with one of the streamer’s tamest release schedules of the month coming this week. The biggest day of the week comes Friday when the streamer unleashes a pair of original programming pieces in Zach Galifianakis’ Between Two Ferns: The Movie and the second part of the acclaimed Disenchantment animated series. Earlier in the week will see the release of the Surviving R. Kelly docuseries and The Last Kids on Earth animated show from Netflix Family.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this week. Which movie or television show are you looking forward to catching most this week? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sunday, September 15

Los Tigres del Norte at Folsom Prison

Steal a Pencil for Me

Surviving R. Kelly, Season One

Tuesday, September 17

Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives

The Last Kids on Earth

Wednesday, September 18

Come and Find Me

Thursday, September 19

Océans

Friday, September 20

Between Two Ferns: The Movie

Criminal

Daddy Issues

Disenchantment, Part Two

Fastest Car, Season Two

Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates

Las del hockey

Saturday, September 21