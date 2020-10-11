Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of October 11)

Believe it or not, but one glance towards the calendar confirms the upcoming week brings about the mid-way point for October, and before long at all, we'll be on the back half slope of spooky season. Even as we get closer to Halloween, Netflix has little to add over the next few days in terms of horror or Halloween-themed programming. On Thursday, the Tom Felton-starring A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting hits the streaming service, marking it one of the only new things being added this week geared towards spooky season.

On Friday, Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago 7, making it an early award contender for the streamer. Outside of Sorkin's involvement as writer and director, the film features a stellar ensemble cast that includes Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Michael Keaton, and plenty of others.

For those looking for something on the lighter side, Bert Kreischer's The Cabin is added to the services on Tuesday and features the comedian as he ventures to the woods in an effort to relax from the hustle and bustle of daily life. Plenty of other comedians are set to appear in the special including Tom Segura, Fortune Feimster, and Anthony Anderson amongst others.

Keep scrolling to see everything being added to Netflix this week!