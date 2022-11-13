Where the Crawdads Sing Tops Netflix Charts After Surprising Streaming Debut

Netflix delivered a major surprise for movie fans this week, debuting one of the most talked-about films from the summer. Where the Crawdads Sing, the film based on the bestselling book, was released earlier this year and only recently saw its home video debut. There was no announcement in regards to where it would be streaming, but Netflix surprise-added it to its roster over the weekend with very little fanfare. It didn't take subscribers long to realize that Where the Crawdads Sing was available to them.

Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features Where the Crawdads Sing as the number one film on the entire streaming service. The Sony film flew past new original hits like Falling for Christmas and Enola Holmes 2 to take the top spot.

Where the Crawdads Sing stars Daisy Edgar-Jones as a girl who grows up in the wild marshes of North Carolina and gets caught up in a terrifying murder trial.

You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!