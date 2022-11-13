Where the Crawdads Sing Tops Netflix Charts After Surprising Streaming Debut
Netflix delivered a major surprise for movie fans this week, debuting one of the most talked-about films from the summer. Where the Crawdads Sing, the film based on the bestselling book, was released earlier this year and only recently saw its home video debut. There was no announcement in regards to where it would be streaming, but Netflix surprise-added it to its roster over the weekend with very little fanfare. It didn't take subscribers long to realize that Where the Crawdads Sing was available to them.
Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features Where the Crawdads Sing as the number one film on the entire streaming service. The Sony film flew past new original hits like Falling for Christmas and Enola Holmes 2 to take the top spot.
Where the Crawdads Sing stars Daisy Edgar-Jones as a girl who grows up in the wild marshes of North Carolina and gets caught up in a terrifying murder trial.
You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
10. Mile 22
"An officer in a top-secret CIA unit leads his team in escorting a prized intelligence asset to safety, with enemy forces hot on their trail."
9. Captain Phillips
"Four Somali pirates hijack a cargo ship and hold the captain hostage, setting the stage for an explosive confrontation with the U.S. Navy."
8. Hotel Transylvania 2
"After Mavis weds Jonathan and baby Dennis arrives, Dracula looks for proof that his grandson is a vampire and needs to remain in Transylvania."
7. Minions & More 2
"Catch animated shorts like 'Phil's Dance Party' and 'Binky Nelson Unpacified' in this compilation from the company behind the Despicable Me franchise."
6. Lost Bullet 2
"Having cleared his name, genius mechanic Lino has only one goal in mind: getting revenge on the corrupt cops who killed his brother and his mentor."
5. Catching the Killer Nurse
"This documentary reveals how investigators proved ICU nurse Charles Cullen was killing patients – and how close he came to getting away with murder."
4. Enola Holmes 2
"Enola takes on her first official case as a detective, but to solve the mystery of a missing girl, she'll need help from friends – and brother Sherlock."
3. The Bad Guys
"After a heist gone wrong, a willy wolf and his infamous crew of animal accomplices agree to become model citizens – or at least try to."
2. Falling for Christmas
"After losing her memory in a skiing accident, a spoiled heiress lands in the cozy care of a down-on-his-luck widower and his daughter at Christmastime."
1. Where the Crawdads Sing
"A woman who grew up alone in the wild North Carolina marshes becomes a suspect in the murder of a well-to-do young man from a nearby town."