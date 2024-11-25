Wicked: All of the Box Office Records Broken (So Far)

Something Wicked is coming this way. If the box office numbers from this weekend are any indication of what the future may look like for the smash-hit musical adaptation, then it looks like it’ll be defying gravity come Thanksgiving weekend.

Currently, Wicked is #1 at the box office, with a domestic weekend total of $114 million, which is huge considering the last box office numbers to hit this high was during the summer with the $211-million opening weekend of Deadpool & Wolverine. The movie is shaping up to be quite a showstopper as it has already broken several box office records.

Wicked Has Broken Several Box Office Records in Its Opening Weekend

Right off the bat, Wicked has already earned the biggest global and domestic opening for a movie based on a Broadway musical. Les Miserables and Into the Woods were the front runners with $103 million and $31 million, respectively. Wicked spellbounded audiences, bringing in a domestic total of $114 million on opening day.

For the leading talent, such as Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, producer Marc Platt, and Stephen Schwartz, all of them have gotten their biggest domestic openings in their careers. Marc Platt’s record at the time was with $95.5 million opening with 2023’s The Little Mermaid. Prolific musical director Stephen Schwartz received his spotlight, having his record broken by over $70 million, as Enchanted opened domestically with $34.4 million.

Ariana Grande has an interesting vertical, having never been in a tentpole feature film before, already had the biggest domestic opening for a pop star. In this category, the “popular” choice has bested the likes of Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born, $42.5 million), Michael Jackson (The Wiz, around $21 million), Harry Styles (Don’t Worry Darling, $19.3 million), and Taylor Swift (Cats, $6.6 million). Cynthia Erivo heads for the western skies by beating out her previously opening debut of $12 million with 2018’s Widows.

Wicked Is the Third-Best Debut of 2024

Landing ahead of the $111 million debut of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Wicked has landed on solid ground behind Inside Out 2 ($154 million) and with Deadpool & Wolverine in the top spot with $211 million. When it comes to making history, the Broadway adaptation has the fourth-largest debut for a musical, with the leading cast being 2019’s The Lion King ($191.7 million), 2017’s Beauty and the Beast ($174.7 million) and 2019’s Frozen II (130.2 million). Speaking of Frozen, it’s only fair to mention that Elsa is voiced by none other than Idina Menzel, who originated the role of Wicked‘s Elphaba on Broadway back in 2003.

Another neat record that Wicked has already broken is being the biggest global opening for a non-sequel film this year, given that the two leading movies to score huge in the box office this year were sequels and three-quels. It’s also important to note that this is part one of Wicked, as part two will be making its theatrical debut on November 21, 2025.

What do you think about the box office numbers for Wicked? How do you think the movie will fare alongside Moana 2 and Gladiator II this Thanksgiving weekend?