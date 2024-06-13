Inside Out 2 Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

Inside Out 2 is heading to theaters this weekend, and the new Pixar sequel will see the return of Amy Poehler as Joy and more of the fan-favorite emotions from the first film in addition to newcomers such as Maya Hawke as Anxiety. ComicBook's Charlie Ridgley gave the new film a 4.5 out of 5, and called it a "brilliant" sequel that's "overflowing with both heart and humor." Turns out, we are not the only site praising the new movie. At the time of this writing, Inside Out 2 is up on Rotten Tomatoes with an impressive 91% critics score after 98 reviews. You can check out some excerpts from both positive and negative reviews below...

"It's whipsmart, funny, and chockablock with predictably clever touches," Johnny Oleksinski (New York Post) wrote.

"Inside Out 2, a zippy yet gooey animated quest about belonging and individuality during teenage girlhood feels like a final, albeit predictable, return to normalcy," Robert Daniels (RogerEbert.com) shared.

"Inside Out 2 is interested more in expanding than redefining its predecessor, but it's impressive how well even the film's more familiar elements still work," Clarisse Loughrey (Independent (UK)) explained.

"With empathy, hope, and a heap of metaphors, it's a matured Inside Out that still understands the wonders and wrinkles of being a kid," Brian Truitt (USA Today) praised.

"So perfectly ticks Pixar's boxes in a way that forces the sincerity of its storytelling into a losing battle with the cynicism of its existence," David Ehrlich (indieWire) wrote.

Who Stars in Inside Out 2?

(Photo: Pixar)

Inside Out 2 is bringing back the five core emotions from the first movie: Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Lewis Black), Fear (Tony Hale), and Disgust (Liza Lapira). The sequel will mark the debut of new emotions like Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Envy (Ayo Edebiri), Ennui (Adele Exarchopoulos), and Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser).

"[Inside Out] was everything I love about movies, especially here at Pixar," Inside Out 2 director Kelsey Mann told ComicBook and other outlets during a sneak peek at the film. "It was fun, it was imaginative and it made a meaningful impact on the world. But ever since I walked out of that theater back in 2015, I kept thinking about Joy's last line at the end of the film: 'After all, Riley's 12, now. What could happen?' Well, that's the question we want to answer in this movie."

Inside Out 2 is playing exclusively in theaters starting June 14th.