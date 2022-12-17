Will Avatar 2 Be on Disney+?

Avatar: The Way of Water has finally swam its way into theaters this weekend and it's already doing big numbers. The film is being greeted with great reviews and is expected to make half a billion dollars worldwide during its opening weekend. James Cameron returns as the director and from everything we've seen he may have another hit on his hand. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the theatrical window was shortened down to 45 days and then films could be released via streaming services. But Avatar: The Way of Water could stay in theaters for much longer than expected. Avatar: The Way of Water will definitely hit the streaming service but it's all a matter of when.

Will Avatar 2 Come to Disney+?

Avatar: The Way of Water is expected to arrive on the streaming service, but when will it actually happen? The answer to that is eventually. Disney hasn't given any timeline to when the sequel could arrive but it's guaranteed that it will. There's no word if The Way of Water will have the 45 day theatrical window and they'll probably want the film in theaters for a long time to make as much money as possible. It could be a long time be for we see the Avatar sequel on Disney+.

How James Cameron Shot Avatar: The Way of Water and Avatar 3 Back to Back

Cameron has been developing sequels to his record-breaking film for over a decade. The studio has announced four sequels to Avatar, with two already filmed, and the other two are waiting to see how the first does at the box office. The director shot both sequels back to back due to how the scenes they needed to film for both. About a year ago, Cameron confirmed to Variety why he shot the films this way.

"We mixed the schedules for 2 and 3 together, based on the types of scenes and the environments," Cameron revealed to the trade. "I said, let's just treat it like it's a six-hour miniseries and we're only going to go to Frankfurt once. We're going to shoot all the scenes from 2 and 3 at the same time. That was more or less the motif. Actor availability was an issue as well. Anything that had to be done with a specific actor, we did all the scenes for 2 and 3 together — and a little bit of 4. Because once again, I had to shoot the kids out. They're allowed to age six years in the middle of the story on page 25 of movie 4. So I needed everything before then, and then everything after, we'll do later."

The sequel is confirmed to feature several returning stars that include Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stepehn Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, Matt Gerald, and Sigourney Weaver. The cast for the sequels will include several more newcomers than returning members, though, with the likes of Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, David Thewlis, Vin Diesel, and CJ Jones all set to appear as well. Plot details for the sequels are currently unknown.

Avatar: The Way of Water is in theaters now and Avatar 3 is set to debut two years later on December 20, 2024.

